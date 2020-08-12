Menu
Baby photographer Nicole Cameron's photos of Clarence Valley babies and toddlers
Parenting

OH BABY: Patience the key for turning newborns to art

Adam Hourigan
12th Aug 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 6:30 PM
NICOLE Cameron is used to dealing with a different sort of problem in her day job.

Whether it's trying to get her clients to fall asleep mid-job, or dealing with them peeing on her carpet, there's never two the same.

Ms Cameron photographs babies, and started eight years ago dabbling with photographing her own three children.

"I started with friends and family, and I was starting to play around with my kids," she said.

"Then there were nieces and nephews coming and friends having babies.

"I wasn't really expecting to turn it into a business, but now it's my main thing and I can work it around school hours."

Ms Cameron said she wanted to bring a bit of joy to the parents, but said it wasn't as easy as the end result makes it look.

Baby photographer Nicole Cameron
"For a newborn baby, sometimes they can be a bit unsettled, or a bit colicky, and sometimes they can be really chilled out," she said.

"Yes, there is a bit of wee, poo and vomit. I tend to keep nappies on more now, and I'm better at wrapping so you can hide them, but in the early days it was everywhere.

"The parents are like 'I'm so sorry!" when it happens, but it's just another day."

>>> HAVING A BABY? Here are the rules under COVID-19

Ms Cameron said while many of her creations involve complex setups, safety of the babies was paramount.

"People will often see a photo where the baby is hanging in a sling, but it's all done through composites," she said.

"Often I'll do a photo where the baby looks like it's hanging, but I'm shooting from above.

"There's a lot of editing out parents hands, props are weighted down and the parent is right there often with a hand on the baby."

Baby photographer Nicole Cameron's photos of Clarence Valley babies and toddlers
Ms Cameron said that she enjoyed the creative and artistic side of her work, and enjoyed creating different arrangements.

>>> REVEALED: The Clarence's most popular baby names

"Every baby is different, but I really enjoy all the different things you can do and create," she said.

With newborns her favourite to photograph, Ms Cameron said there was one main thing for any budding baby photographer to have.

"Patience. Lots of patience," she said. "And I think I've got more of it than even a lot of the parents."

Baby photographer Nicole Cameron's photos of Clarence Valley babies and toddlers
Nicole's work can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/NicoleCameronPhotography

