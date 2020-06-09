Officer’s diverse path to a top job

AS THE first woman to reach the rank of Inspector in the Northern Region, Nicole Bruce is a highly respected officer within the Richmond Police District and was recognised with an Australian Police Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce commenced her career as a probationary constable when she was 19 in 1989.

She was confirmed as a constable at Botany Police Station and continued in general duties until her transfer to Bathurst Joint Investigation Response Team in 2002, where she investigated matters of child abuse and neglect.

A year later she transferred to Orange Police Station and was promoted to the rank of sergeant, supervising junior staff.

In November 2008, Inspector Bruce was promoted to the rank of Inspector and transferred to Richmond Local Area Command as a Duty Officer where she is currently the Police District Inspector in the Nimbin Sector of the Richmond Police District.

Insp Bruce has distinguished herself in frontline policing, child protection investigation, LGBTIQ liaison and command roles that have enabled the NSW Police Force to achieve significant operational outcomes.

During her 30-year policing career, Insp Bruce has received recognition for policing roles including complimentary remarks from the DPP regarding an investigation into child sexual abuse offences in 2003, her work in the mental health space, a number of public order management operations at Metgasco, her work in the 100 years of Women in Policing Baton Relay and her leading roles in the resolution of a number of mental health-related incidents in Richmond Police District.

Insp Bruce has mentored countless junior staff, peers and senior members of the organisation extensively in relation to the portfolio of sexuality and gender diversity. She has performed ambassador duties for the Gay, Lesbian Liaison Officer program and provided strong leadership and superior collaboration with the LGBTIQ communities throughout her duties as a District Inspector, heavily contributing to the development of closer relationships between police and the community.