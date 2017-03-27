News

Officer who gave up his life saving swimmer, is remembered

27th Mar 2017 5:45 AM
Constable 1st Class Andrew James Murray.
Constable 1st Class Andrew James Murray. Australian Police

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT WAS on a holiday trip to Byron Bay on March 23, 1989 with the family that Constable 1st Class Andrew James Murray lost his life.

About 3.05pm on that day they were at Tallows Beach when the constable saw a young woman in distress in the water.

He then took his surf ski and paddled out through a rough, two metre swell to assist.

The girl's boyfriend at this time also entered the water and managed to help her to safety.

Constable Murray had at this time unfortunately been tipped off his surf ski and was seen with an arm raised, indicating that he was having difficulties.

He was again spotted a short time later floating about fifty metres out, on the surface.

Despite an extensive search the constable was not seen again.

It is thought that he may have been struck on the head by the ski when tipped off it, or perhaps injured when dumped in the heavy seas.

At the time The Canberra Times of 26 March, 1989 reported that the search for the 26-year-old police man would be scaled down.

"A police spokeswoman said today that there was little hope of finding the constable alive and the search was being scaled down."

The constable was born in 1962 and joined the New South Wales Police Force on 20 July, 1981.

At the time of his death he was stationed at Tabulam.

He is listed in the official New South Wales Police Honour Roll.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  constable andrew james murray drowning northern rivers news tallows beach

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Making Surf Alley pop...

Making Surf Alley pop...

NEW placemaking project to revamp surf alley and honour the names of local surfers.

Byron's illegal holiday let party over

PARTY'S OVER: Byron Shire has decided to crack down on illegal holiday letting as tenants are creating too much noise and other nuisance to residents.

Residents get council support against illegal holiday letting

CWA roar into town on two wheels and four

WOMEN ON A MISSION: Far North Coast CWA Group Council members Alison Larcher, Laine Ballard, Anne Kotz (group president) Janet Twohill, Jennifer Taylor (Grou sec.) Anne Parrington and motorcycling member Margaret Seydel at Alstonville on March 23, 2017.

Big hearts, determination and a positive attitude at the CWA meeting

"Benign" weather for North Coast while Qld braces for cyclone

Queensland braces for category five Cyclone Debbie

Local Partners

Making Surf Alley pop...

NEW placemaking project to revamp surf alley and honour the names of local surfers.

Officer who gave up his life saving swimmer, is remembered

Constable 1st Class Andrew James Murray.

On a holiday trip to Byron Bay in 1989 Const Murray lost his life

Ryan Adams announces Byron Bay show

Ryan Adams is an American singer-songwriter, musician, record producer, poet and painter.

Do You Still Love Me? and more hits

Courtney Barnett working on new music to debut in Byron Bay

Melbourne-based singer Courtney Barnett has been added to the Bluesfest 2017 line-up.

Australian rock star is still adjust to her new fame

John Pilger's new film foretolds armed conflict

CONTROVERSIAL: John Pilger is an Australian journalist who has been a strong critic of American, Australian and British foreign policy, which he considers to be driven by an imperialist agenda. He won the Sydney Peace Prize in 2009. This is a still from Pilger's documentary film The Coming War on China (2016).

The Coming War on China screens on the Northern Rivers next week

Justice League drops new trailer

AFTER a year of critically panned films, the stakes for DC are higher than ever, but are fans going to be happy with their newest installment?

‘I don’t know if I’ll tour again’

ADELE has dropped a bombshell as she finished her New Zealand tour.

Making Surf Alley pop...

POPPED PLACEMAKING: Pictured in front of the Surf Alley honout roll are artist Teazer with Popped Creatives Abbie Hoffman and Monique Hartman, Councillor Paul Spooner and Mayor Simon Richardson. In front are artists Jeremy Austin and Nitsua.

Place making project revamps Surf Alley.

Game of Thrones creators hated the ice-melting stunt too

This stunt got an icy reception from fans.

The ice-melting stunt didn't go over well with fans

Married shock: why the good guys came last

Susan and Sean in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight.

It defies logic that Sean got dumped, but Anthony got the girl.

Pete Evans' 'extreme advice' slammed after TV tell-all

“Celebrity chefs shouldn’t dabble in medicine.”

Housewives’ shocking public fight gets physical

The Real Housewives of Sydney.

Real Housewives’ public fight: ‘She’s a f***ing embarrassment’.

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

&quot;THE ICONIC HOME TO WICKED WEASEL - IN THE CENTRE OF BYRON BAY&#39;S BUSINESS DISTRICT&quot;

Byron Bay 2481

Commercial * PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN ... $6,750,000

* PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN BYRON BAY FOR RETAIL with easy access & no parking issues * A SENSATIONAL PURPOSE BUILT...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

BRILLIANT BYRON BAY RETAIL

Shop 2/8 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located in the shopping heart of bustling Byron Bay, this prime retail ... Price Guide...

Located in the shopping heart of bustling Byron Bay, this prime retail strata shop premises is in a brilliant and profitable position. andbull; Middle Lawson...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 UNDER OFFER!

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 UNDER OFFER!

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69 Km from Casino, 100 km from Yamba or Lismore makes for a great escape...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Northern Rivers vacancy rates slip backwards

LITTLE ROOM: Vacancy rates on rental properties have dropped by .5% in the Northern Rivers to just 1.1%.

Northern Rivers rental housing shortage beats Sydney

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!