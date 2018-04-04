Offer too good to miss for Byron community groups

BETTER COMMUNITY: Kids at play at the new Waterlily Playscape in Ocean Shores.

BETTER COMMUNITY: Kids at play at the new Waterlily Playscape in Ocean Shores. LYN MCCARTHY

IT'S not the Sopranos and it's not the Godfather but this definitely is an offer Byron Shire community groups can't refuse.

It's the NSW Government and they are offering an opportunity almost too good to be true, allocating $1.7million to the Byron Shire to fund community infrastructure projects that will improve the quality of life for residents.

Jodi Frawley, Byron Shire Council's grants co-ordinator, said the money was available from the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund and was exciting news for groups who were prepared to make an application.

"This funding opportunity is significant for our community groups who have been looking at years of fund-raising to be able to pay for projects such as an upgrade to their local park or improvements to the hall or new sports facilities,” Ms Frawley said.

To help local community groups get a wriggle on with applications, workshops are being held to assist with the grant writing and application process:

The workshops are taking place from 10am-12 tomorrow and from 5.30-7pm on Monday, April 9, both at the council chambers in Mullumbimby.

"The first round of the Stronger Country Communities Fund saw grants delivered for new play equipment at Waterlily Park at Ocean Shores which was a terrific boost for local children and families,” Ms Frawlwy said.

The NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund supports projects worth more than $50,000 that deliver local infrastructure or sporting facilities.

"To have an allocation of $1.7million for Byron Shire represents an amazing opportunity for some community groups to get some excellent projects funded.

"So, for example, if your local playground could do with a makeover, or the hall needs a new kitchen, or a toilet block should be installed in the park then I strongly urge community groups to make a grant submission,” Ms Frawley said.

For more information visit: nsw.gov.au/stronger countrycommunities.