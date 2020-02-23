Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Offenders caught stealing from JM Kelly building

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
22nd Feb 2020 3:25 PM | Updated: 23rd Feb 2020 10:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people are in custody after they fled the scene of a theft at the abandoned JM Kelly's Park Avenue site in North Rockhampton.

Police will allege a 28 year-old male and 42 year-old male, both from Mount Morgan, entered the property around 9am on Saturday morning.

It is believed the pair cut some copper piping from the building and removed further unknown items from a pallet.

They then fled the scene and were later captured by police.

They are both expected to face court next month.

The building has been somewhat abandoned since it was announced in October 2018 the JM Kelly group was going into voluntary admission, putting at least 230 jobs into limbo.

Assets and equipment at the site were sold off in a liquidation auction in February 2019.

copper theft copper wire editors picks jm kelly collapse jm kelly liquidation thefts
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Smash comedy a frank conversation with Paul Keating

        premium_icon Smash comedy a frank conversation with Paul Keating

        News THIS one-man-show is like having a chat to the former Prime Minister and his take on current state of Australian politics.

        Hundreds of daycares shut down in state blitz

        premium_icon Hundreds of daycares shut down in state blitz

        News Hundreds of family daycare providers across NSW have been shut down in

        Maybe give this bay a miss if you want to take a dip

        premium_icon Maybe give this bay a miss if you want to take a dip

        News BALLINA’S popular swimming spot has received a poor water quality rating by Ballina...

        Finally, some good news for farmers

        premium_icon Finally, some good news for farmers

        News WHAT a difference some rain can make – cattle prices and demand surges across...