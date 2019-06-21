Off down mystery road

MYSTERY RUN: Rob and Tarryn McGregor with their 1985 Toyota Corolla ready to head off into the unknown.

IT WAS love at first sight when Taryn McGregor first laid eyes on the 1985 Toyota Corolla that she and partner Rob will drive in the upcoming Mystery Box Rally, departing on August 17 from Byron Bay.

"I had a 1974 Corolla when I first moved up here from Melbourne and I sold it when I arrived here and I still see that car around today,” Taryn said.

"They are a great car, easy to fix and they run on the smell of an oily rag so when I saw this '85 model I was pretty much suckered in to buy it.”

The Mystery Box Rally is the baby brother of the Shit Box Rally. Both rallies aim to help fund research into preventing, curing and supporting cancer patients and their families.

The Mystery is shorter and smaller than the Shitbox - participants have no idea where they are heading until the morning of each day of the rally.

"We head off on August 17 and return on August 21 and we expect to travel between 2500-3000kms,” Taryn said.

"The rules state the car has to be over 25 years old and two-wheel drive. We expect this to be an off road race, we won't be on the asphalt for very long.

"It's also a great opportunity for Rob and I to have a road trip and holiday.”

The McGregors have rounded up a huge group of local sponsors including Thrills; Byron Music; Reynolds Property; Byron Gyro Flights; Byron Ballooning; Ballina Toyota; Storage King; Byron Bay Brains; LJ Signs; Derinda Hair; M33 Productions; East on Rules Beach; Palm Valley Carpentry; and Jane Magnus Events.

"We are doing a fundraising event at the Sun Bistro on August 3 with the band Badlands playing on the day to help,” she said.

For information and to donate go to https://2019.mysteryboxrally. com.au/rocking horse-studios