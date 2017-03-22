Oceans 17 off to State swimming championships

OCEANS 17: Back row: Sashi Wills (Regional Age champ), Mollie Cheek, Eve Porter, Tom Cheek (Regional Age Champ and Swimmer Of The Meet), Tiggy Groves, Raife McKenzie (Regional Age Champ) and Jack Safranek. Middle Row: Meg Porter (Regional Age Champ), Adrian Filipic (coach), Montannah Archibald, Skye Pockley and Jarra Mills. Front row: Jake Giltrap-Good and Milos Safranek. Missing on the day were Charlotte Archibald, Gemma Edwards, Jonah Caoyonan and Billy Thompson.

SEVENTEEN swimmers who train exclusively with Ocean Shores Aquatics have qualified to swim for their Region at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre State meet in the first week of April.

Coach Adrian Filipic could not be happier to see half his squad including four Regional Champions and one Regional Swimmer get such a great opportunity.

"It's a remarkable achievement when you consider they have only trained through a 28 week cycle and on a rationed number of weekly sessions in comparison to others at this level,” he said.

"These results reflect the amount of effort, passion, and dedication they train with.

"They also have a healthy balance of fun along the way to keep some much needed enjoyment in the mix.

"And with a few of the swimmers times within reach of a possible top 10 finish the goal of making a state final will be hard but doable.

"We wish you all great swimming and safe travels.”