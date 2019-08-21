Ocean Shores' creativity on show

EXHIBITION: Ocean Shores Art Expo president Richard Heazlewood-Ross with some of the inspiring artwork by students to be exhibited at the three-day expo.

OCEAN Shores will become the focus of the local art scene next week with the Ocean Shores Art Expo opening and awards night on Friday at the Ocean Shores School hall.

Now in its 16th year, the three-day expo - which began with 40 paintings of the old Brunswick Valley bridge - has evolved into a major cultural event in the north of the shire and this year the exhibition coincides with the Ocean Shores Jubilee.

"The Ocean Shores Art Expo is our creative way to bring people together and to celebrate and support the artists in our community," the exhibition chairman Richard Heazlewood-Ross said.

The art exhibition is open at the school hall from 10am-4pm next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Friday's gala awards night kicks off at 7pm and will feature Ocean Shores' very own "mini Vivid festival" - an interactive light show from SAE lecturer Alex Moss.

There will be music by Del and Raven and the light show, on this year's theme "Celebrating a Moment", will be projected on to the front of the hall.

Food and wine catering will be by senior hospitality students from Mullumbimby High School.

This opening night gala is an adults-only event. Entry will cost $15.

There are 276 entries across seven categories all vying for the $2000 Vale Award at this huge pop-up gallery event.

This year, in partnership with the Ocean Shores Jubilee Committee, there will be a special $1000 Jubilee prize for artworks that feature an aspect of Ocean Shores history.

There are 101 works eligible for the award this year so the exhibition will have a rich historical focus with this year's theme chosen to resonate with the 50-year celebration of Ocean Shores' foundation.

There will also be a large exhibition of works by students from Brunswick Valley and Byron Shire primary and high schools, making it an inclusive creative community event.

Saturday will include the Ocean Shores Primary School Festival of the Imagination and from 1.30-3pm on Sunday the grand finale will include Dangerously Poetic performers the Mana Aloha Hula Troupe and the Bowlo Choir, with coffee and snacks available all day.

For more information visit www.osartexpo.com