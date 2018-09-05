Menu
Login
ROLLING: Ocean Shores' Fours Champions, Golden Girls - Johnnie Busch, Glenys Johnston, Judith Williams, Barbara Sprengel (Skip).
ROLLING: Ocean Shores' Fours Champions, Golden Girls - Johnnie Busch, Glenys Johnston, Judith Williams, Barbara Sprengel (Skip). Judith Tuckey
News

Ocean Shores Golden Girls

5th Sep 2018 12:38 PM

OCEAN Shores' Championship Club Fours final resulted in an absolute bottler of a contest between two top teams. Lyn McGowran (Skip), Margaret Enright, Janine Howell and Marj Wilks won the first three ends of their clash with Barbara Sprengel (Skip) Judith Williams, Glenys Johnston and Johnnie Busch. However, Sprengel and Co kept in touch to trail just 7-8 after nine ends. A count of five for team McGowran provided them with a handy lead. This was followed by an exchange of 3 during the next two ends. Team Sprengel, down 11-18, then stepped up a notch to score a single and a count of 3 before conceding a single to their opposition. Two more singles and a count of 2 from Sprengel and Co. resulted in a 19-19 score at the completion of twenty ends. In a nail-biting final end that went down to the wire, team Sprengel held on well to claim victory one shot up to be declared the 2018 Fours Champions.

lawn bowls ocean shores ocean shores bowling club
Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    Stallholders invited to help out disabled surfers.

    Stallholders invited to help out disabled surfers.

    News THERE are still stallholder spaces available at this curated flea market that will support Disabled surfers.

    • 5th Sep 2018 12:15 PM
    Byron teen twin snowboarders on a high

    Byron teen twin snowboarders on a high

    News Byron High snowboarders on a high

    Youths learn SES ropes

    Youths learn SES ropes

    News Learning the ropes with the SES

    Celebrity chefs help Matt Damon Buy A Lady A Drink

    Celebrity chefs help Matt Damon Buy A Lady A Drink

    News Chefs cook up support for actor's clean water campaign.

    Local Partners