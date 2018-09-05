Ocean Shores Golden Girls

OCEAN Shores' Championship Club Fours final resulted in an absolute bottler of a contest between two top teams. Lyn McGowran (Skip), Margaret Enright, Janine Howell and Marj Wilks won the first three ends of their clash with Barbara Sprengel (Skip) Judith Williams, Glenys Johnston and Johnnie Busch. However, Sprengel and Co kept in touch to trail just 7-8 after nine ends. A count of five for team McGowran provided them with a handy lead. This was followed by an exchange of 3 during the next two ends. Team Sprengel, down 11-18, then stepped up a notch to score a single and a count of 3 before conceding a single to their opposition. Two more singles and a count of 2 from Sprengel and Co. resulted in a 19-19 score at the completion of twenty ends. In a nail-biting final end that went down to the wire, team Sprengel held on well to claim victory one shot up to be declared the 2018 Fours Champions.