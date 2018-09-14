Ocean Shores Country Club powers up their community

NEW GENERATION: Ocean Shores Country Club chairman Peter Tonaros, general manager Andrew Spice and director James Cotta with Nationals MP for the Northern Rivers Ben Franklin.

OCEAN Shores Country Club's role as a community hub has been consolidated with the official commissioning of a new back up generator bolstering the club's capability to be a major evacuation centre in the event of emergencies.

Club Manager Andrew Spice said the main drive behind getting the generator was to make sure the club was a well equipped as an evacuation point for the community.

"We see it as a real win for the community of Ocean Shores- we now have the power to fully support our community in times of need.”

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin joined with members of the Club today to officially launch the new backup generator.

Mr Franklin said the Ocean Shores Country Club was able to purchase and install the generator with $65,210 in NSW Liberal & Nationals Government funding, under the Clubgrants category 3 infrastructure grants program.

"Preparation is a key factor contributing to how well a community handles a disaster. This backup generator will ensure our community is better prepared if and when disaster strikes.

"March next year will mark two years since major flooding devastated our North Coast communities. The Ocean Shores Country Club was a vital evacuation centre during this tough time. However, a 14 hour power outage hindered the facilities and services at the centre,” said Mr Franklin.

"We want to ensure that this is not repeated. The back-up generator will allow the Club to operate as a fully powered evacuation centre with a functioning kitchen, hot water and other necessities in the event of an emergency.”