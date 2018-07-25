Ocean Shore lads cruise to win

OCEAN Shores Grade 2 side cruised to a very comfortable victory in their encounter with Casino RSM at the recent Zone One Pennant Play-Offs. Troy Makin, Graeme Condie, Andrew Montgomery and Phil Clarke, always a formidable team, fired up early and were on 15-0 after 5 ends. Powering on strongly, the team kept the Casino lads under control and surged ahead to a 27-14 victory.

Brendon Egan, Tom Mullen, Ricky Barnes and Max North didn't waste any time in getting the better of their opposition as they completely dominated throughout their game to record a 24-13 Victory. Gary Pearson, John North, Lee Roberts and Dale Magnusson enjoyed a dream run on their rink also. Not allowing the Casino team into the game, the lads coasted to a 33-13 win with the greatest of ease.

Following on from this victory, the side will now go forth to challenge at the State Pennant play-offs in August. Best wishes for every success at this event go with them.