‘Obsessed’ woman quadruples size of lips in 'Barbie' quest

22-year-old Andrea Ivanova, who aims to have the ‘biggest lips in the world’, is completely unrecognisable after undergoing her 17th procedure.

A woman who has been compared to "Daffy Duck" has quadrupled the size of her lips after undergoing 17 acid lip injections.

Andrea Ivanova, from Bulgaria, said she wanted to have the biggest lips in the world in a bid to look like her plastic idol Barbie - and will stop at nothing to achieve her desired look.

In September, Andrea had completed 15 lip injections and has vowed to continue undergoing more procedures.

Stopping at nothing to achieve her desired look, the 22-year-old has since had two more treatments.

According to local media, Andrea injects hyaluronic acid in her lips and "refills" them every time they start to reduce in size.

Andrea Ivanova has now had 17 hyaluronic acid lip injections and wants to have two more before Christmas. Picture: Instagram/AndreaIvanova

The student, who studies German philology at Sofia University, has now had 17 lip injections but plans to have at least one to two more by Christmas this year.

She spends roughly $250 per treatment but has lost count of how much she has spent over the years.

"I like my lips now more than before," she said in September.

"I feel very good and very happy with my new lips because, according to me, with bigger lips I look prettier."

Andrea said she had visited almost all clinics in Sofia for aesthetic procedures, having put "all kinds of lips fillers" in her lips.

Andrea Ivanova, 22, of Bulgaria, before having cosmetic procedures on her lips. Picture: Jam Press

"I didn't count the money for these procedures," she said, adding, "I don't know exactly how much money have I spent on my lips."

Having amassed more than 26,000 followers on Instagram since she began her transformation last year, Andrea admits she receives backlash from people criticising her extreme appearance - with some comparing her to Daffy Duck and the Loch Ness Monster.

Others have branded her "obsessed" saying there's nothing attractive about what she is doing.

"I get thousands of messages of compliments on my lips and on my outfit and on my vision and style every day from people all over the world," she said.

"I have both positive and negative comments, but women write most of the negative comments.

"There are people who like me with bigger lips and there are people who like me with smaller lips, but it doesn't matter to me because it's important for me how I like it."

Despite online criticism, Andrea insisted she loved her look and was indifferent to other people's opinions.

"I'm broad-minded and I think people should be free to choose which one is for them - big, bigger or too big," she said in September.

"There are no boundaries for me."