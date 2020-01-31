Snake kills elderly man

An man has died after he was bitten multiple times by a tiger snake.

A 79-YEAR-OLD Oatlands man has died from a snake bite, the first Tasmanian snake-related death since 1977.

Winston Fish, known as Bill, was mustering sheep at Oatlands on Tuesday evening when he was bitten multiple times by a tiger snake.

Chris Daly of Reptile Rescue said Bill was well known in the Oatlands community and his death was sad.

Chris Daly of Reptile Rescue. Picture: MATT THOMPSON

"I understand he was bitten on the inside of his leg between the groin and the knee," he said.

"The snake was caught on his clothes so he reached down and it then bit him on the hand. The snake then wrapped itself around his arm."

Mr Daly said Mr Fish went untreated for about 45 minutes when a neighbour arrived and cut the snake off.

Mr Fish was helicoptered to hospital where he died about 1.30am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Department of Health confirmed the death.

"A man was treated at the Royal Hobart Hospital for a snakebite, he subsequently died and the matter has been referred to the coroner," the spokesman said.

Mr Daly said there had been eight snake bites this week in Tasmania.

While conducting a TV news interview on Friday regarding the death, a snake handler from Reptile Rescue was bitten and taken to hospital.

On Thursday night a teenage boy was taken to hospital by helicopter from Bothwell after being bitten by a snake.

"Because of the drought the snakes have no water so they're on the move.

"The basic rule is if you respect them you won't have a problem."