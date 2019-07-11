Menu
Login
Business

NZ watchdog takes on Westpac over cards

11th Jul 2019 4:21 PM

New Zealand's commerce commission has filed proceedings in court against Westpac's local arm for breaching consumer law by withholding key information from clients.

Westpac said last year that it did not disclose key details to 19,000 personal credit card customers when they first took out their credit card between May 2017 and March 2018, the commission said in a statement on Thursday.

The watchdog is seeking an order for return of costs of borrowing and statutory damages to affected borrowers.

Westpac was not immediately available to respond to a request for comment.

banks westpac

Top Stories

    Legal advice for free at pro bono cafe

    Legal advice for free at pro bono cafe

    News DO YOU have legal problems with debt, business, bankruptcy, family law or criminal matters? Here's an offer almost too good to be true.

    Clarkes hits rock bottom

    Clarkes hits rock bottom

    News BOARDRIDERS urge caution at local break

    Mono on his winning ways

    Mono on his winning ways

    News Byron's own Mark Stewart grabs more surfing glory.

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    News Young driver posted videos of 160km/h drive on winding roads