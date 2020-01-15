Nyxie focuses on next challenge after shock knockout

STAYING POSITIVE: After being eliminated from the quarter-final of the Rip Curl GromSearch event, Nyxie Ryan is excited about the Hydrate Pro Junior on the Gold Coast on January 18, 2019. Photo Credit: Surfing Queensland / Ben Stagg

DESPITE being eliminated in the quarter-finals of her last competition as a grommet, Nyxie Ryan is staying upbeat.

The Lennox Head teenager was a favourite to take out the event, in which she has previously won titles in the U14 and U12 girls divisions, but made a shock exit from the event on Wednesday morning.

The Year 11 Byron Bay High School student said she was disappointed to miss out on a podium spot, but said she was determined to not let the loss affect her performance in the forthcoming Pro Junior event at the Gold Coast later this week.

"I'm going to do some free surfing and get rid of some of my anger," she said.

"But I have the 2019 Hydralyte Sports Qld Pro Junior commencing on the 18th and I'm pretty excited about that."

In order to maintain her equilibrium, Nyxie said she was going to remain positive and focused by not dwelling on what night have been.

"I will take away what I've learned during this competition and put it into the next competition," she said.

Nyxie said after good waves at Sandon Point on Tuesday, dropping swell saw the event moved to Woonona Beach.

"The competition was tough, everyone is ripping at the momnent," she said.

Her brother Dembe, 14, was also eliminated from the quarter finals in the U14 division, and she said the siblings had been supporting each other.

"We are helping each other," she said.

Nyxie said she was also turning her coaches Jenny Boggis and Michael Crisp in order to be in top form on the Gold Coast.

"I'll be talking to them about today," she said.

"And I'll do some training with Michael ahead of Saturday."

Her first heat on Saturday will see Nyxie take on Sage Goldsbury from Phillip Island and Matilda Taylor from Norah Head.