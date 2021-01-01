NYE in Lismore: Food delivery car stolen, drunken youths

DRUG BUST: On December 31, 2020, around 5.10pm, officers from Richmond Police District allege they found a “significant” amount of methamphetamine and MDMD in a van driven by man, 24, from Suffolk Park. File Photo.

OFFICERS had a busy time over New Year's Eve in the Richmond Police District with 17 arrests for crimes ranging from serious drug offences through to intoxicated youths and the theft of a McDonalds delivery vehicle.

In the early hours of January 1, police were also investigating the matter of a stolen McDonalds delivery vehicle, said Acting Inspector Bernadette Ingram.

"The driver was delivering food to an address in Union St, South Lismore, around 4.20am today and the driver exited the vehicle to deliver the food when the incident occurred," she said.

"A caucasian man in his late 20s wearing blue and white striped shirt and baggy pants allegedly jumped in and stole the vehicle."

Act Insp Ingram said the vehicle has since been recovered on Ballina Rd Goonellabah.

"The identity of the driver is still outstanding," she said.

"The vehicle will be forensically examined."

On an unrelated matter, a man was arrested for allegedly possessing a large quantity of methamphetamine and MDMA (aka Ecstasy) in Lismore on December 31.

Acting Inspector Bernadette Ingram said officers stopped a white van around 5.10pm on December 31, 2020, which had been driving along Ballina Rd, Lismore.

"There was a significant arrest of a Suffolk Park man, 24, for drug supply," she said.

"On New Year's Eve, officers of a proactive crime team stopped and searched the vehicle.

"Police allege they found four resealable bags containing a crystallised substance they will allege contain methamphetamine and MDMA.

"Based on the amount of drugs in his possession the man was charged with drug supply."

Act Insp Ingram said the passengers in the van are also under investigation.

Along the coastal towns of Lennox Head, Ballina and Evans Head, there were a number of alcohol related arrests, Act Insp Ingram said.

"Some intoxicated youths were asked to move on from the Ballina amphitheatre and there were some arrests there and more at Evans Head," she said.

"Police remind parents the importance of supervising adolescents during key holidays times."