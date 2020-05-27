Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Nurses, police, teachers miss out as Premier freezes wages

by James O’Doherty
27th May 2020 12:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Frontline healthcare workers, police officers, and other public servants will not get a scheduled 2.5 per cent pay rise this year, with the state government freezing public sector wages for 12 months.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the decision hasn't been taken lightly, but NSW needs "every spare dollar" to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The wage freeze will save the government $3 billion.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has justified a wage freeze for public servants - including frontline healthcare heroes - by saying their jobs remain safe.

Ms Berejiklian said she is "deeply grateful to all our frontline workers" but they need to cop a wage freeze to support the state's economy.

"Just don't have a pay rise for the next 12 months, that's all we're saying," she said.

Asked how a nurse would feel about the decision, Ms Berejiklian said: "We've actually supported our healthcare workers by keeping (COVID-19) rates low"

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said this wage freeze is not an effective cut, because inflation rates are expected to plummet.

Originally published as Nurses, police, teachers miss out as Premier freezes wages

More Stories

editors picks nsw nsw premier gladys berejiklian pay politics public servants

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unexpected discovery stops work on major project

        premium_icon Unexpected discovery stops work on major project

        News AN INVESTIGATION is under way after a surprise find during excavation works.

        Lockdown authors’ response is icing on 90th birthday cake

        premium_icon Lockdown authors’ response is icing on 90th birthday cake

        News GENEVIVE wrote to seven famous authors and two tennis players,

        Parkway Drive reschedules Australian tour dates

        premium_icon Parkway Drive reschedules Australian tour dates

        News THE popular Byron Bay band said it was “literally impossible” to go on tour.

        Ditch your PJs, put a ball gown and help Our Kids

        premium_icon Ditch your PJs, put a ball gown and help Our Kids

        News Simple idea to unite the community and raise much-needed funds