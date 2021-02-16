Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The nurse was treated for minor injuries. Picture: Tim Pascoe
The nurse was treated for minor injuries. Picture: Tim Pascoe
News

Nurse hit in drive-by ‘gangland’ shooting

by Erin Lyons
16th Feb 2021 7:35 AM

A nurse has been caught in the crossfire of a suspected gangland shooting in Sydney's west.

Two men dressed in all black fired multiple shots at a townhouse on Auburn Road, at Auburn about 8pm Monday.

None of the residents were injured but a nurse at the nearby Auburn Hospital was hit in the leg after a stray bullet flew through the hospital's rear window, shattering glass.

She was treated for a minor injury to her leg.

"It's a very serious incident and this type of behaviour won't be tolerated," Superintendent Adam Johnson told reporters on Monday.

"We will conduct a thorough investigation in relation to identifying the people responsible and put them before the court."

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Nurse hit in drive-by 'gangland' shooting

More Stories

editors picks gangland war nurse shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $600K spent trying to eradicate weeds this financial year so far

        Premium Content $600K spent trying to eradicate weeds this financial year so...

        News Rous County Council has details its main weed eradication programs for the 2020/21 period.

        Rescue boat, artwork to honour 'Raz' Burtonwood

        Premium Content Rescue boat, artwork to honour 'Raz' Burtonwood

        News He disappeared two years ago while swimming at a Ballina beach

        Inquest begins into death of serial killer Ivan Milat

        Premium Content Inquest begins into death of serial killer Ivan Milat

        News Ivan Milat was serving seven life sentences for murder when he died in 2019.

        Men accused of attempted murder have trial delayed again

        Premium Content Men accused of attempted murder have trial delayed again

        News The men are accused of setting a man on fire and leaving him to die