Numbers don't add up

SHOOLS IN: Parents and students packed out Coorabell Hall last week to demand Department of Education allow the school to maintain student numbers at their current level. Christian Morrow

COORABELL Hall was chock-a-block with parents and pupils from both Coorabell and Main Arm Public Schools incensed at the State Government's cuts to small schools across the region.

The Department of Education wants to cut Coorabell's student numbers down from 125 to 47 and remove four demountable classrooms, something Coorabell P&C spokeswoman Sybil Andersons and the school community vehemently opposes.

"We want to keep our ceiling at 136, we want the department to recognise our classrooms as permanent,” she said.

Louise Dwyer, the President of the Main Arm Upper Primary School P&C said they were concerned by the NSW DoE placing classifications on the school buildings deeming the school has only one permanent building.

"This classification has enforced a restriction on the enrolment numbers of the school to 52 students,” Ms Dwyer said. "The DoE has further introduced zoning restrictions on the school.”

Ms Andersons believes the DoE has got the figures fundamentally wrong.

"People here on the ground go by their own experience of more traffic on the road and we know in our zone alone there are 56 new residential lots coming up for sale, we also know the surrounding councils support dual occupancies and granny flats which could see tripling of houses in our region,” Ms Andersons said.

"The idea of cutting down on the nine classrooms that are there already at Main Arm and Coorabell is absolutely bewildering. The department's policy just does not add up.”

Labor candidate Asren Pugh was also at the rally and said if elected his government will save Coorabell PS from having to slash its number of students.