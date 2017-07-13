Nuffin' like throwing muffins at children's author

IT'S not every day you get hammered with flying muffins from young readers, but that's par for the course for Tristan Bancks.

In Byron Bay to help promote his latest book My Life and Other Weaponised Muffins and Kids Big Day Out, part of the Byron Bay Writers' Festival, the children's author doesn't mind a bit of food throwing.

And neither did the kids as they got to eat the muffins afterwards while Tristan read a couple of stories to them.

"With the Byron Bay Writers' Festival I get to go out to Murwillumbah, Ballina and Lismore and bring my books to life,” he said.

"Sunday of the writers' festival is the Kids Big Day Out, where you get to involve the kids in the show.”

According to festival director Edwina Johnson, glorious fun guides the jam-packed program at Kids Big Day Out on Sunday, August 6 with a storytelling teepee, creative writing workshops, craft and drawing activities and of course, the chance for children to meet and be entertained by their favourite authors and illustrators.

As well as Tristan, other writers on hand to spark imaginations include Hilary Badger (Zac Power, State of Grace), Morris Gleitzman (Maybe, Once, Then, Now, After and Soon), Peter Helliar (Frankie Fish and the Sonic Suitcase), Lucas Proudfoot (The Proud Foots), Sally Rippin (Polly & Buster - The Wayward Witch and The Feelings Monster), and Richard Roxburgh (Artie and the Grime Wave).

"Byron Writers Festival is committed to nurturing young readers and Kids Big Day Out is a major drawcard for families in the region,” Ms Johnson said.

"Children will see their favourite stories come alive and meet some of Australia's most talented children's writers.”

Tristan has confirmed there may be some muffin throwing involved.

Kids Big Day Out program is designed especially for 6-12 year-olds but everyone is welcome and there are activities to keep younger children entertained.

It will be held at the Greenstones Partners Marquee from 8:30am. Children (who must be accompanied by an adult at all times) can attend with special discounted Kids Big Day Out tickets.

To purchase Kids Big Day Out tickets, visit byronwritersfestival.com or call (02) 6685 5115.