Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Authorities say the 21-year-old was connected to others previously charged with terrorism offences in Australia.
Authorities say the 21-year-old was connected to others previously charged with terrorism offences in Australia.
Crime

Aussie terror plot suspect may bid for bail

by Luke Costin
5th Dec 2019 1:18 PM

A YOUNG Sydney man accused of preparing possible terrorist attacks in the name of Islamic State has been remanded in custody ahead of a possible bail application.

Riverwood man Youssef Uweinat, 21, did not appear on Thursday when his case was briefly mentioned at Parramatta Local Court.

His lawyer, Kiki Kyriacou, asked for a bail hearing to be set later in December before acknowledging he would need to file paperwork.

Uweinat was arrested on Wednesday by counterterrorism police and accused of preparing possible terrorist acts, advocating terrorism and being a member of a terrorist organisation.

Police say the man had, over six months, posted increasingly extremist material online and sought to convince others - particularly teenagers aged 17 and 18 - to pledge allegiance to IS.

The accused also allegedly downloaded a document on how to use knives and other blunt instruments in a terrorist attack.

Authorities say the 21-year-old was connected to others previously charged with terrorism offences in Australia.

Uweinat's next scheduled court date is February 13.

More Stories

Show More
australia seniors-news terrorism terrorist terror plot

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bay FM invites firefighters for a dance

        premium_icon Bay FM invites firefighters for a dance

        News RFS volunteers are invited to take a break from firegrounds and set the Bangalow Bowlo dance floor alight with hot moves at Bay FM’s Discotheque.

        Farmers urged to plan ahead for summer

        Farmers urged to plan ahead for summer

        News WITH saleyards closing, farmers are reminded plan ahead for summer

        Carols event to raise funds for volunteer fireys

        premium_icon Carols event to raise funds for volunteer fireys

        News Council’s carols event will raise money for local firefighters

        ‘F--k him up’: Accused child abductor’s threat to dad

        premium_icon ‘F--k him up’: Accused child abductor’s threat to dad

        Crime Patrick Finbar O’Dea allegedly threatened to put dad ‘in hospital’