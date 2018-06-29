Senator abused: ‘You should stop shagging men’

A NEW South Wales Senator has confirmed he used shocking unparliamentary language while attacking his South Australian Greens counterpart Sarah Hanson-Young and then swore at her when she confronted him.

Liberal Democratic Party senator David Leyonhjelm admitted he told Senator Hanson-Young to "stop shagging men" and then told her to "f**k off".

Senator Hanson-Young told Parliament that Senator Leyonhjelm made the remark during a vote on a motion about arming women with tasers to combat violence.

"I asked whether I heard him correctly. He confirmed he yelled, 'You should stop shagging men, Sarah'," Senator Hanson-Young said.

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young speaks at Parliament House in Canberra on June 21. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP

"Shocked, I told him he was a creep. His reply was to tell me to 'f**k off'."

Senate president Scott Ryan asked Senator Leyonhjelm to apologise but he refused.

Senator Leyonhjelm said he was responding to Senator Hanson-Young's interjection, which was "along the lines of all men being rapists".

"I responded by suggesting that if this was the case, she should stop shagging men. I did not yell at her," Senator Leyonhjelm said.

"Following the division, Senator Hanson-Young approached me and called me a creep. I told her to f**k off."

He said if the Greens senator took offence, it was an issue for her.

"I am prepared to rephrase my comments. I strongly urge Senator Hanson-Young to continue shagging men as she pleases," Senator Leyonhjelm said.

Senator Hanson-Young described the comments as sexist and offensive, adding she was disappointed Senator Leyonhjelm had not apologised.