NSW Regional Golf Open series dates revealed

NSW Open rookie Justin Warren in action during the 2019 NSW Open. Warren, a future star of Australian Golf, will be one of the players to beat in the upcoming NSW Regional Open Series.

Spots in the NSW Open are up for grabs in the upcoming NSW Regional Golf Open series to be played from late August.

The six tournament series will be the first competitive golf held for many since the COVID-19 outbreak with a number of big names expected to compete.

Each event has a $50,000 purse for professionals with the top three securing a start in the 2020 NSW Open.

The South Coast Open at Moruya is the opening event of series and will start on August 30 after a Pro-Am/practice the previous day.

The Queanbeyan Open will be hosted by the Queanbeyan Golf Club and will be followed by The Dubbo Open, the Tweed Coast Open and the North Coast Open

Details of the final event are still to be confirmed but it is hoped it will be played in the Albury region.

The Series will be the first competitive golf in months for some, and many of the best names in Australian golf will compete.

"It is likely several aspiring players will gain a start in the NSW Open later in the year via this series," said Gavin Kirkman, CEO of the PGA of Australia.

CALENDAR

Aug 29 Moruya Pro-Am and Practice Round

Aug 30 Aug south coast Open - Moruya Rd 1

Aug 31 south coast Open - Moruya Rd 2

Sep 2 Queanbeyan Pro-Am and Practice Round

Sep 3 Queanbeyan Open Rd 1 - Queanbeyan GC Rd1

Sep 4 Queanbeyan Open Rd 2- Queanbeyan GC Rd2

Sep 7 Dubbo Pro-Am and Practice Round

Sep 8 Dubbo Open Rd 1 - Dubbo GC Rd1

Sep 9 Dubbo Open Rd 2- Dubbo GC Rd2

Sep 13 Tweed Pro-Am and Practice Round

Sep 14 Tweed Coast Open - Coolangatta-Tweed GC rd 1

Sep 15 Tweed Coast Open - Coolangatta-Tweed GC Rd 2

Sep 16 Coffs Harbour Pro-Am and Practice Round

Sep 17 North Coast Open - Coffs Harbour GC Rd 1

Sep 18 North Coast Open - Coffs Harbour GC Rd 2

TBC - Albury/ Murray Open Event

Originally published as NSW Regional Golf Open series dates revealed