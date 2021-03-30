There have been no new cases of coronavirus in NSW but several new venues in a popular holiday spot are on alert.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the news on Tuesday but urged people to get tested after just 7000 swabs were taken in the latest reporting period.

The announcement momentarily quells fears of an outbreak in northern NSW after two Queensland women travelled to Byron Bay while unknowingly infectious, sparking concerns the virus may have spread across the border.

Several venues are on alert in the renowned holiday town including The Farm and Beach hotel.

Two women visited The Farm while unknowingly infectious.

Anyone who was at the Byron Beach Hotel on March 26 between 7.15pm and 8.30pm must isolate for 14 days and get tested.

The same goes for those at The Farm Byron Bay on March 28 between 8am and 9.30pm.

Also anyone who visited the Suffolk Beachfront Holiday Park communal toilets on March 26 from 6pm to 6.30pm and 9.10pm to 9.30pm and on March 27 from 3.20pm to 3.50pm should immediately get tested and self-isolate.

The same precautions should be taken for patrons who went to Mokha Cafe at Byron Bay on March 27, from 10.30am to 11.30am.

Many other businesses and venues including a bottle shop and retail store have also been flagged as exposure sites.

Originally published as NSW records no new COVID cases