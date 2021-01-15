Menu
NSW records major virus milestone, no new cases

by Erin Lyons
15th Jan 2021 11:49 AM

 

NSW has marked its second day of zero community cases, marking the first time the state has recorded two consecutive day of no cases since December 15.

However, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said testing rates "are not where we'd like them to be".

More than 16,000 turned out for testing up to 8pm Thursday.

The Premier warned the state government won't have the confidence to ease restrictions unless testing numbers increase.

But government officials are in the process of "considering" what restrictions can be eased, particularly around weddings, mask wearing, and the number of people allowed in households.

 

Originally published as NSW records major virus milestone

