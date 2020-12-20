NSW records 30 new COVID cases as two recorded in Qld



NSW has recorded 30 new cases of coronavirus, with 28 of them linked to the Avalon cluster. The two other cases are still under investigation.

It comes after Queensland recorded two new cases of COVID-19 overnight, with both cases being detected in hotel quarantine after being acquired overseas.

Eleven active cases remain in the state today.

The new cases follow the Sunshine State reintroducing border passes on Saturday and hundreds of thousands of Queenslanders being urged to get tested for coronavirus as an unfolding COVID-19 crisis in NSW threatens to wreck Christmas.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

Queensland's new restrictions were introduced amid revelations 11 people linked to the worsening Sydney outbreak are now in Queensland.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath also urged people living on the Gold Coast, Townsville, north Cairns and Cleveland to get tested after sewage sampling revealed traces of the deadly disease.

Sydney is facing a return to life under restrictions with repeated visits by a confirmed case at a popular Avalon gym now sparking NSW Health warnings for new locations in the inner city, the inner west, and the mid north coast as well as on the northern beaches.

NSW Health had on Saturday revised its COVID warnings for several hundred people and backdated some of its testing and isolation advice for patrons of Anytime Fitness on Avalon Parade to November 23 as residents in the northern beaches were placed in to an emergency four-day lockdown to contain a rapidly ballooning COVID outbreak.

In regards to one woman from the Northern Beaches who was travelling in Queensland when she tested positive for coronavirus, Queensland Health has urged anyone who was at the Glen Hotel in Eight Mile Plains on December 16 between 11am and 2.30pm to contact them if they have not heard from Queensland Health.

Some patrons who attended the venue at those times have been found to have provided illegible manual sign-in information or did not check in.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Picture: AAP / Dan Himbrechts pool via NCA NewsWire

Authorities have warned that while waiting to hear from public health officials, patrons must quarantine and get a COVID-19 test.

This is to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Queensland, so authorities can identify everyone in close contact with a positive case.

It comes as a reminder for all Queenslanders to sign in at venues, regardless of being in a small or large group.

STATE OF OUR BORDERS

Victoria has tightened its border with New South Wales, extending the 'orange zone' to NSW's Central Coast.

Anyone who enters Victoria, or has already entered, after visiting the region will be required to be tested for coronavirus and isolate until they receive a negative result.

The state's chief health officer Brett Sutton made the announcement on Saturday evening.

Western Australia has put up its hard border again, banning anyone coming from NSW.

The hard border came into effect Saturday night.

South Australia responded by saying anyone who has visited "high community transmission zones" in Sydney's Northern Beaches Council area stretching from Manly to Palm Beach, as well as lower north shore harbourside suburb Lavender Bay and Penrith in the western suburbs, since December 11 must quarantine for a fortnight but the border remains open to NSW.

The Northern Territory has declared the Northern Beaches local government area a hotspot.

Anyone planning to come have been advised to cancel their travel. Those who have been in the Northern Beaches in the 14 days before they arrive must enter supervised quarantine, in either Alice Springs or Darwin, and pay $2,500 per person.

Tasmania has also declared the Northern Beaches local government area a hotspot. people from this area are not permitted to enter Tasmania.

Originally published as NSW records 30 new COVID cases as two recorded in Qld