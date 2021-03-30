NSW Premier: ‘Queensland border will not be shut’

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will not shut to border with Queensland despite the COVID cases recorded in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

The NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she is not planning to shut the Queensland NSW border.

Almost 1500 people have been contacted by the health authorities to get tested and self isolate after attending two Byron Bay venues over the weekend.

More than 14 private health services on the Tweed and Northern Rivers have been enlisted to help with testing in coming days.

All this after two sisters from Brisbane visited Byron Bay on the weekend while infectious.

"In the next few of days, while we are in the critical stage of responding to the evolving situation in Queensland, we ask people be extra cautious and on high alert," Ms Berejiklian said.

"We are cautious, but we the border will not be shut.

"If you have the mildest of symptoms, anywhere in the state, please come forward and get tested and make sure you isolate and follow the health advice."

The premier confirmed the two sisters from Brisbane used the QR code check in tool while visiting venues in Byron Bay from Friday to Sunday.

"Health is and has been in the process of contacting everybody at those venues," she said.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said 1321 people who signed in at the Beach Hotel in Byron Bay on Friday, March 26, between 2pm and 8.30pm have been contacted and were asked to get tested and isolate.

A further 166 people who were at The Farm in Ewingsdale between 7am and 9.30am on Sunday, March 28 have ben contacted to test and isolate, Dr Chant said.

"We are ringing those individuals and we are testing them to say that if you have been in the venue get a test immediately and self isolate," she said.

The NSW Government also announced that 14 pop up services are being set up on the Far North Coast in response to Queensland's COVID outbreak.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard confirmed a number of private health services on the Northern Rivers and Tweed areas had been enlisted to help with testing.

Mr Hazzard called upon people who have travelled from Brisbane to the Tweed, Ballina and Byron areas to follow the health warnings.

"We have people crossing the border back and forth all the time, so the message is be on high alert, you could be near someone who has come from Brisbane and you wouldn't necessarily know that," he said.

Dr Chant said anyone who has travelled to NSW from the Greater Brisbane area should be vigilant to symptoms of COVID and get tested with the most minimal of symptoms.

"Those people who have been to locations declared by Queensland Health as part of this warning need to remain in isolation for the full 14 days, irrespective of the initial test result," she said.

>> If you have been in Brisbane, view locations where close and casual contacts have been on the Queensland Government website here.

>> If you have returned, or will return, to NSW from Queensland, you are required to complete an entry declaration, details here.

>> If you attended The Beach Hotel Byron Bay between 7.15pm and 8.30pm on Friday, March 26 or The Farm Byron Bay between 8am and 9.30am on Sunday, March 28, NSW Health says you should "get tested immediately and self isolate until further advice is provided by NSW Health".