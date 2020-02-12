Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NSW surfing champion Anthony Trevor Draper has pleaded guilty in a Brisbane court to trying to import 512kg of cocaine.
NSW surfing champion Anthony Trevor Draper has pleaded guilty in a Brisbane court to trying to import 512kg of cocaine.
Crime

Surfing champion pleads to botched cocaine import

by Sonia Kohlbacher
12th Feb 2020 6:11 PM

A former surfing champion who out-gunned the Australian navy in an inflatable boat carrying half a tonne of cocaine has pleaded guilty to trying to import the drugs.

Anthony Trevor Draper was promised $10,000 if he got behind the wheel of the vessel and allegedly helped two other men collect what he believed was cannabis off the NSW coast in 2018.

The surfboard maker and skilled seafarer later learnt he was picking up 512kg of cocaine and then sped away from an intercepting naval vessel before being arrested.

Draper, from Manly, on Wednesday pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court to attempting to import a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug.

anthony trevor draper court crime drug import surfing champion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Flash flooding likely' 120mm rain predicted for Thursday

        premium_icon 'Flash flooding likely' 120mm rain predicted for Thursday

        News Forecast predicts up to 120mm of rain in a single day for this Northern Rivers town

        Winter Whales to hit waves, funds go to helping local groups

        premium_icon Winter Whales to hit waves, funds go to helping local groups

        Sport Register now for the event, which will help local charities and organisations.

        Lots in store throughout Byron Bay Surf Festival

        Lots in store throughout Byron Bay Surf Festival

        Surfing Film premieres, live music and surf events on offer

        Financial fraudster Aleksandra Frizell sentenced

        premium_icon Financial fraudster Aleksandra Frizell sentenced

        Crime Victims opened up about the ‘significant trauma’ they’ve suffered