The man arriving at Sydney airport. Picture: AFP
Crime

Aussie arrested at hotel over cocaine haul

by AAP
1st Aug 2018 11:55 AM

A NSW man will face a Sydney court after being extradited from Serbia over his alleged role in an international cocaine-smuggling syndicate, which nabbed a Canberra businessman earlier this year.

The 49-year-old from Murrumbateman was arrested at gunpoint in the foyer of a five-star hotel in Belgrade in January, along with stockyards director and steel importer Rohan Arnold and a third Australian man.

He was flown into Sydney this week and is expected to face Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday on multiple charges including importing a commercial quantity of border controlled drugs, according to the Australian Federal Police.

The trio allegedly imported 1.28 tonnes of cocaine into Sydney last year, which would have a value of $500 million.

