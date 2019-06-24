Government to investigate botched surgery

The NSW government is investigating after a cancer patient had the wrong side of his bowel removed at Sydney's new Northern Beaches Hospital.

The error happened at the troubled public-private hospital last week. It's understood the male patient underwent corrective surgery on Friday.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the hospital had advised NSW Health of the "serious event".

It has been alleged issues with the patient's pathology results from a private provider in some way contributed to the mistake.

"In such situations there are investigative processes and those must proceed to their conclusion before any further comment can be made," Mr Hazzard said in a statement on Monday.

"The patient's privacy must also be respected."

Mr Hazzard has asked the hospital to provide all possible support for the patient and his family.

A spokesman for the 488-bed hospital - which only opened in October - said the cause of the blunder is under investigation.

"The patient and their family have been provided full disclosure and NBH is supporting their ongoing care and treatment," he said in a statement.