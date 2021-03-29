Brisbane residents asked not to attend Bluesfest

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has asked Brisbane residents not to attend Bluesfest Byron Bay this Easter long weekend.

Bluesfest 2021 will be held at the Byron Events Farm (formerly Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm) from April 1 to 5.

Mr Hazzard said the festival would be attended by 9000 to 16,500 people each day.

"What I would say to the people of Brisbane who may have bought tickets to come is don't come," he said.

"Obviously, if the government in Queensland extends the lockdown - and I am not saying they will at this stage - tickets from Brisbane clearly will not be welcome.

>>> Stages and big tents: What Bluesfest 2021 will be like

>>> FOMO alert: Bluesfest 80% sold out and new artists confirmed

>>> Bus to big stage: The Teskey Brothers' journey to Bluesfest

"I've spoken to the organisers and I understand arrangement will be put in place for refunds."

Mr Hazzard then suggested those from the local area who had visited Brisbane lately should also not to attend the event.

"In essence, people who have not been to Brisbane, who have not been to the Greater Brisbane area that has been highlighted by the Queensland Government, yes, you are welcome, but nobody else," he said.

Bluesfest organisers have been contacted for comment.