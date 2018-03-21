Menu
Wild weather for NSW coast with 200mm of rain predicted

by Brenton Cherry

NSW is being battered by heavy rain and wild weather with more than 200mm predicted to fall in some parts of the state prompting flood warnings.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for Newcastle, the Central Coast and Port Stephens areas with heavy bursts of rain lashing large parts of the state.

"A coastal trough is intensifying along central parts of the coast, cradled between two strong high pressure systems," the BOM's warning stated.

"This will bring widespread rainfall to Newcastle, Lower Hunter and the Central Coast.

"There is potential for very intense bursts of rain in these areas, creating dangerous conditions."

Heavy rainfall is predicted in Newcastle, Gosford, Cessnock, Maitland, Dungog, Singleton, Wyong, The Entrance, Lake Macquarie, Woy Woy, Dungog, Port Stephens and Buledelah.

Severe thunderstorms are set to hit Seal Rocks, Bulahdelah, Nelson Bay and Dungog.

In just an hour this morning, Dungog recorded 117mm of rain.

Flash flooding is possible, while gusty winds are also likely to create hazardous surf conditions.

"We do expect that many places will get their normal monthly rainfall for March in just a couple of days," bureau meteorologist Adam Morgan said. People are being urged to avoid non-essential travel once the severe weather starts, and to bring pets indoors and cars under cover.

Those driving are encouraged to slow down, take extra care and avoid driving in floodwaters.

The imminent drenching comes just days after parts of the state and Sydney endured record-breaking heat in the first month of autumn.

