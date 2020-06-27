Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The NRL’s top referee Gerard Sutton has been forced into isolation after a positive coronavirus case at his child’s high school in Sydney.
The NRL’s top referee Gerard Sutton has been forced into isolation after a positive coronavirus case at his child’s high school in Sydney.
Rugby League

NRL’s top referee stood down over COVID-19 scare

by Phil Rothfield
27th Jun 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The NRL's top referee Gerard Sutton has been forced to stand down over a coronavirus scare.

He has a child at Camden High School which has recorded a positive test.

Sutton refereed Thursday night's Panthers v Rabbitohs game but has now undergone tests for coronavirus and been placed in isolation.

There are no suggestions the players from that game will have to be tested.

Referee Gerard Sutton has been forced into isolation. Picture: Getty Images.
Referee Gerard Sutton has been forced into isolation. Picture: Getty Images.

It is an identical situation to Canterbury Bulldogs front-rower Aiden Tolman who was forced to stand down for two weeks because one of his children attended a primary school in Caringbah where a teacher had tested positive.

Camden High School in Sydney's southwest was closed yesterday for cleaning after a Year 7 student tested positive to COVID-19 - the fifth case at a school in the past month.

Sutton was to attend another game this weekend as a referee's coach.

Aiden Tolman was also forced into isolation after a COVID-19 case at his child’s school. Picture: AAP.
Aiden Tolman was also forced into isolation after a COVID-19 case at his child’s school. Picture: AAP.

The NRL's Head of Football Graham Annesley confirmed last night Sutton had undergone a test which came back negative.

"There are strict protocols that our referees follow the same as the players," Annesley said.

"Our biosecurity experts are handling the situation.

"We expect they'll tell us Gerard ill be unavailable for a couple of weeks."

Referees have been under the same isolation rules as the players since the premiership resumed in round three."

Originally published as NRL's top ref stood down over COVID-19 scare

coronavirus gerard sutton nrl 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Criminal justice system just puts ‘bandaid on weeping wound’

        premium_icon Criminal justice system just puts ‘bandaid on weeping wound’

        News THE legal profession runs in David Heilpern’s blood, but that doesn’t mean he always agrees with the law.

        Byron a rural town with ‘a capital city’s view on the world’

        premium_icon Byron a rural town with ‘a capital city’s view on the world’

        News “IT’S very aware of world ­issues and willing to be out there on the world stage...

        Desperate call as charities struggle with spike in demand

        premium_icon Desperate call as charities struggle with spike in demand

        News The majority of food for the needy is coming from outside our region

        What you need to know about turtle nesting season in Tweed

        premium_icon What you need to know about turtle nesting season in Tweed

        News Beach goers should keep an eye out for signs of turtle nests