Rugby League

NRL’s Jamil Hopoate charged over breaching AVO, bail

by Georgia Clark
14th Jan 2021 6:34 PM
NRL star Jamil Hopoate will front court today after allegedly breaching a restraining order - and his bail conditions - just a fortnight after being charged over a drunken incident in December.

The off-contract Brisbane Broncos player handed himself in to Manly Police Station at about 9am this morning, where he was charged with allegedly contravening a domestic violence AVO and breaching bail.

 

 

The fresh charges come just a week before he was due to front court over an alleged domestic violence assault on the NSW Mid North Coast.

Police were on December 27 called to a pub on Bay Street, Port Macquarie about 8.30pm following reports of an alleged assault.

Hopoate was later charged with three counts of common assault, stalking or intimidation and mid-range drink driving over the alleged incident - charges understood to involve a woman known to him.

The 26-year-old is the son of renowned rugby league star John Hopoate. He previously served a year in jail in 2014 for allegedly assaulting a man at a Sydney pub.

He was refused bail and is due to front Manly Local Court today.

