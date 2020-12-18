NRL WAG posts heartbreaking photo

The partner of Tom Burgess has shared a photo of the NRL star separated from their baby because of COVID-19 restriction she says "broke my heart".

Model Tahlia Giumelli composed an emotional message on Instagram as she explained her devastation at Rabbitohs forward Burgess being unable to stay with the couple's newborn daughter Elodie as they awaited her coronavirus test results.

In Giumelli's post, Burgess is seen standing on the other side of a glass door with Elodie, born last month, resting in hospital.

"Whilst I've remained fairly thankful and positive this year this image broke my heart and for the first time during this whole experience I cried," Giumelli wrote.

"I think this photo sums up a lot of parents' experiences this year with their littles who have been sick and as a parent there's nothing more painful than being apart from your child when you know they need you the most.

"While we wait for Elodie's covid results Tom isn't allowed in the room (and we aren't allowed out) and I would do anything for a hug myself right now.

"My heart goes out to all the families this year that have been affected and wanted nothing more than to give their loved ones a great big cuddle and kiss.

"Thankfully Elodie is doing really well and on the mend and we are so blessed to have incredible nurses and doctors looking after her."

Earlier, Giumelli had posted updates about Elodie on her Instagram story, thanking doctors and nurses for taking such good care of her and saying: "She's a trooper. The last month has had its challenges that's for sure.

"Tom's not allowed in the room until our covid test comes back but thankfully had coffee dropped off outside my door this morning."

Giumelli added: "COVID test came back negative. Elodie has respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), it's super common but just not great for newborns especially as she was a bit prem."

Burgess and Giumelli have been together for four years and became engaged on New Year's Eve. The couple also have a one-year-old daughter, Sophie.

Originally published as NRL WAG posts heartbreaking photo