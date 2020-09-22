The NRL is set to make the most of several dead rubber clashes in Round 20, with several potential rule changes to be trialled.

The NRL will experiment with a number of radical rule changes including reducing the number of scrums and having forwards only pack down in scrums as part of a host of changes to be trialled in "dead-rubber" games this weekend.

Rules be tinkered in the Brisbane and Cowboys on Thursday night and Warriors and Manly on Sunday.

Jaxon Paulo was awarded a try despite his foot clearly going into touch. Picture: Fox Sports.

Among some of the changes include;

- Referees signalling six again for 10 metre infringements instead of a penalty.

- Scrapping of scrums any time the ball is kicked into touch. A play the ball restart will occur. Tap restarts remain for 40/20 or 20/40 attempts.

- Only players nominated as forwards on the team sheet can pack down in scrums.

The NRL will also overhaul scrums with only forwards allowed to pack in. Picture: NRL Photos.

There will also be a change to the way the bunker is used. Once a referee awards a try it will not be referred to the bunker. Instead the bunker will review the try in the background while the conversion if being set-up without stopping the game.

If the bunker finds the on-field decision of try is wrong then the bunker will advise the referee to change the decision before an attempt has been made.

Any on-field decision of no-try may still be referred as is this case at the moment.

Originally published as NRL trials radical rule changes for final round