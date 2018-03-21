NRL teams Round 3

THE teams for Round 3 have been released.

STORM v COWBOYS

Thursday, March 23, 7:05pm (all times AEST), AAMI Park

Storm: 1 Billy Slater, 2 Suliasi Vunivalu, 3 Will Chambers, 4 Curtis Scott, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Brodie Croft, 8 Jesse Bromwich, 9 Cameron Smith (c), 10 Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11 Joe Stimson, 12 Ryan Hoffman, 13 Dale Finucane. Interchange: 14 Tim Glasby, 15 Kenny Bromwich, 16 Christian Welch, 17 Sam Kasiano. Reserves: 18 Young Tonumaipea, 19 Tui Kamikamica, 20 Billy Waters, 21 Brandon Smith.

SuperCoach Analysis: Felise Kaufusi still sidelined with a hamstring injury with Joe Stimson named to start in the back-row.

Johnathan Thurston and Michael Morgan at Cowboys training. Picture: Evan Morgan

Cowboys: 1 Ben Hampton, 2 Kyle Feldt, 3 Justin O'Neill, 4 Javid Bowen, 5 Antonio Winterstein, 6 Michael Morgan, 7 Johnathan Thurston (c), 8 Matthew Scott (c), 9 Jake Granville, 10 Jordan McLean, 11 Gavin Cooper, 12 Coen Hess, 13 Jason Taumalolo. Interchange: 14 Te Maire Martin, 15 John Asiata, 16 Scott Bolton, 17 Ethan Lowe. Reserves: 18 Corey Jensen, 19 Kyle Laybutt, 20 Francis Molo, 21 Enari Tuala

SupeCoach Analysis: Cowboys name Michael Morgan to start , Te Maire Martin to the bench, Corey Jensen to the reserves. Coen Hess moves into the starting side for Ethan Lowe.

BULLDOGS v PANTHERS

Friday, March 24, 5pm, ANZ Stadium

Bulldogs: 1 Moses Mbye, 2 Brett Morris, 3 Josh Morris, 4 Will Hopoate, 5 Marcelo Montoya, 6 Jeremy Marshall-King, 7 Kieran Foran, 8 Aaron Woods, 9 Michael Lichaa, 10 David Klemmer, 11 Joshua Jackson (c), 12 Raymond Faitala-Mariner, 13 Aiden Tolman. Interchange: 14 Adam Elliott, 15 Asipeli Fine, 16 Danny Fualalo, 17 Fa'amanu Brown. Reserves: 19 Francis Tualau, 20 Kerrod Holland, 21 Renouf Toomaga, 23 John Olive

SuperCoach Analysis: Benji Marshall's brother Jeremy Marshall-King will start at five-eighth, with Matt Frawley dropped and Nu Brown taking the bench utility role. Aiden Tolman starts at lock, pushing Adam Elliott back to the bench.

Matt Frawley has been left out of the Bulldogs side.

Panthers: 1 Dylan Edwards, 2 Josh Mansour, 3 Waqa Blake, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 6 James Maloney, 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 James Tamou, 9 Peter Wallace (c), 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Viliame Kikau, 12 Isaah Yeo, 13 Trent Merrin. Interchange: 14 Tyrone Peachey, 15 Corey Harawira-Naera, 16 Moses Leota, 17 James Fisher-Harris. Reserves: 18 Sione Katoa, 19 Nick Lui-Toso, 20 Jarome Luai, 21 Christian Crichton

TIGERS v BRONCOS

Friday, March 24, 7:05pm, Campbelltown Sports Stadium

Tigers: 1 Corey Thompson, 2 David Nofoaluma, 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Kevin Naiqama, 5 Malakai Watene-Zelezniak, 6 Benji Marshall (c), 7 Luke Brooks, 8 Russell Packer, 9 Pita Godinet, 10 Ben Matulino, 11 Chris Lawrence, 12 Robbie Rochow, 13 Matthew Eisenhuth. Interchange: 14 Matt McIlwrick 15 Alex Twal, 16 Michael Chee Kam, 17 Josh Aloiai. Reserves: 18 Tyson Gamble, 19 Sauaso Sue, 20 Tim Grant, 21 Taane Milne

SuperCoach Analysis: Elijah Taylor is out with Matt Eisenhuth starting at lock and Michael Chee Kam coming onto the bench. Fullback Tuimoala Lolohea remains sidelined.

Jack Bird could line up in the centres. Picture: Peter Wallis

Broncos: 1 Darius Boyd (c), 2 Corey Oates, 3 James Roberts, 4 Tom Opacic, 5 Jamayne Isaako, 6 Anthony Milford, 7 Kodi Nikorima, 8 Matthew Lodge, 9 Andrew McCullough, 10 Tevita Pangai Jnr, 11 Alex Glenn, 12 Matt Gillett, 13 Josh McGuire. Interchange: 14 Sam Thaiday, 15 Joe Ofahengaue, 16 Korbin Sims, 17 Jaydn Su'A. Reserves: 18 Sam Tagataese, 19 Jack Bird, 20 Jonus Pearson, 21 Todd Murphy.

SuperCoach Analysis: Jordan Kahu (jaw) is replaced by Tom Opacic at centre. Big-name recruit Jack Bird has been named in the reserves and word is he is chance of lining up for his first game at the Broncos. Bird would replace Opacic at centre. Tevita Pangai Junior retains his place in the starting side.

RAIDERS v WARRIORS

Saturday, March 25, 2pm, GIO Stadium

Raiders: 1. Jack Wighton 2. Nick Cotric 3. Jarrod Croker (c) 4. Joseph Leilua 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Aiden Sezer 7. Sam Williams 8. Sia Soliola 9. Siliva Havili 10. Shannon Boyd 11. Josh Papalii 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Luke Bateman. Interchange: 14. Blake Austin 15. Junior Paulo 16. Dunamis Lui 17. Liam Knight. Reserves: 18. Joseph Tapine 19. Ata Hingano 20. Michael Oldfield 21. Royce Hunt

SuperCoach Analysis: The popular BJ Leilua is named at centre despite suffering what looked to be a serious ankle injury against the Knights. While scan results haven't been revealed, it is likely Leilua will drop out of the team although the injury may not be as bad as first thought. Aidan Sezer has been named to start with Blake Austin dropping to the bench. Liam Knight is named on the bench to replace the injured Charlie Gubb.

Aidan Sezer has been named to start at five-eighth for the Raiders.

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2 David Fusitu'a, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Blake Green, 7 Shaun Johnson, 8 James Gavet, 9 Issac Luke, 10 Adam Blair, 11 Leivaha Pulu, 12 Tohu Harris, 13 Ligi Sao. Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga, 15 Agnatius Paasi, 16 Sam Lisone, 17 Bunty Afoa. Reserves: 18 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 20 Anthony Gelling, 21 Chris Saate 22 Mason Lino

SuperCoach analysis: Leivaha Pulu starts for Isaiah Papali'i (knee, six weeks) and Agnatius Paasi joins the bench with Simon Mannering not yet back from a shoulder injury. Mannering's exclusion is good news for Ligi Sao owners as he looks set for a very nice price rise.

RABBITOHS v SEA EAGLES

Saturday, March 25, 4:30pm, ANZ Stadium

Rabbitohs: 1 Alex Johnston, 2 Richie Kennar, 3 Dane Gagai, 4 Greg Inglis (c), 5 Robert Jennings, 6 Cody Walker, 7 Adam Doueihi, 8 Thomas Burgess, 9 Damien Cook, 10 Sam Burgess, 11 John Sutton, 12 Angus Crichton, 13 Cameron Murray. Interchange: 14 Hymel Hunt, 15 Mark Nicholls, 16 George Burgess, 17 Tevita Tatola. Reserves: 18 Robbie Farah, Jason Clark, 20 Braidon Burns, 21 Kyle Turner

SuperCoach Analysis: Tyrell Fuimaono (dislocated toe) is replaced on the bench by Hymel Hunt. Greg Inglis (concussion) has been named but will need to pass protocol. Cameron Murray again starts at lock.

Greg Inglis is yet to be cleared to play forthe Rabbitohs. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) DAN HIMBRECHTS

Sea Eagles: 1 Tom Trbojevic, 2 Jorge Taufua, 3 Brad Parker, 4 Brian Kelly, 5 Akuila Uate, 6 Lachlan Croker, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Apisai Koroisau, 10 Martin Taupau, 11 Joel Thompson, 12 Curtis Sironen, 13 Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14 Jackson Hastings, 15 Shaun Lane, 16 Lloyd Perrett, 17 Kelepi Tanginoa. Reserves: 18 Matthew Wright, 19 Jack Gosiewski, 20 Frank Winterstein, 21 Darcy Lussick

SuperCoach Analysis: No changes to the 17 following last week's demolition of the Eels, although Darcy Lussick (ankle) has been added to the reserves as he pushes for a comeback.

EELS v SHARKS

Saturday, March 25, 6:35pm, ANZ Stadium

Eels: 1 Bevan French, 2 Josh Hoffman, 3 Michael Jennings, 4 Jarryd Hayne, 5 Kirisome Auva'a, 6 Corey Norman, 7 Mitchell Moses, 8 Daniel Alvaro, 9 Cameron King, 10 Tim Mannah (c), 11 Manu Ma'u, 12 Tepai Moeroa, 13 Nathan Brown. Interchange: 14 Beau Scott, 15 Kenny Edwards, 16 Suaia Matagi, 17 Kane Evans. Reserves: 18 Will Smith, 19 Peni Terepo, 20 David Gower, 21 Kaysa Pritchard

SuperCoach Analysis: Coach Brad Arthur has responded to last week's drubbing by bringing veteran Beau Scott back into the side on the bench, with Will Smith dropping out of the 17. Kenny Edwards (ankle) returns from injury in place of Brad Takairangi (injury). Daniel Alvaro returns to the starting side in place of Kane Evans.

Beau Scott has been included in the Eels line-up. (AAP Image/David Rowland) DAVID ROWLAND

Sharks: 1 Josh Dugan, 2 Sosaia Feki, 3 Jesse Ramien, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Valentine Holmes, 6 Matt Moylan, 7 Chad Townsend, 8 Andrew Fifita, 9 Jayden Brailey, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Jayson Bukuya, 12 Wade Graham (c), 13 Paul Gallen (c). Interchange: 14 Kurt Capewell, 15 James Segeyaro, 16 Avagalu Seumanufagai, 17 Joseph Paulo. Reserves: 18 Kurt Dillon, 19 Jack Williams, 20 Edrick Lee, 21 Luke Lewis

SuperCoach Analysis: Young gun Jesse Ramien has been called in at centre in place of Aaron Gray. Luke Lewis has been named on an extended bench as he aims to return from a foot injury.

TITANS v DRAGONS

Sunday, March 26, 3:10pm AEDST, Clive Berghofer Stadium, Toowoomba

Titans: 1 Michael Gordon, 2 Anthony Don, 3 Dale Copley, 4 Konrad Hurrell, 5 Phillip Sami, 6 Kane Elgey, 7 Ashley Taylor, 8 Jai Arrow, 9 Nathan Peats, 10 Leilani Latu, 11 Kevin Proctor, 12 Ryan James (c), 13 Bryce Cartwright. Interchange: 14 Mitch Rein, 15 Will Matthews, 16 Morgan Boyle, 17 Jarrod Wallace. Reserves: 18 Keegan Hipgrave, 19 Joe Greenwood, 20 AJ Brimson, 21 Tyronne Roberts-Davis

SuperCoach Analysus: Halfback Ash Taylor returns from a hamstring niggle, pushing Bryce Cartwright back to lock and Will Matthews to the bench. Jarrod Wallace returns from a two game suspension on the bench, although he will be in strong contention to start in the front-row on game day.

Ashley Taylor trains at Clive Berghofer Stadium in Toowoomba. Kevin Farmer

Dragons: 1 Matthew Dufty, 2 Nene Macdonald, 3 Euan Aitken, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Jason Nightingale, 6 Gareth Widdop (c), 7 Ben Hunt, 8 James Graham, 9 Cameron McInnes, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Tyson Frizell, 12 Tariq Sims, 13 Jack De Belin. Interchange: 14 Luciano Leilua, 15 Kurt Mann, 16 Leeson Ah Mau, 17 Hame Sele. Reserves: 18 Jeremy Latimore, 19 Zachary Lomax, 20 Reece Robson, 21 Blake Lawrie.

SuperCoach Analysis: Jeremy Latimore has again been named in No.18 but will likely come into the side on game day for Hame Sele, as per the late change for the last two weeks.

ROOSTERS v KNIGHTS

Sunday, March 26, 5:30pm, Allianz Stadium

Roosters: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Reece Robinson, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Joseph Manu, 5 Blake Ferguson, 6 Luke Keary, 7 Cooper Cronk, 8 Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 9 Jake Friend (c), 10 Dylan Napa, 11 Boyd Cordner (c), 12 Ryan Matterson, 13 Isaac Liu. Interchange: 14 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 15 Zane Tetevano, 16 Mitchell Aubusson, 17 Victor Radley. Reserves: 18 Nat Butcher, 19 Kurt Baptiste, 20 Mitchell Cornish, 23 Frank-Paul Nuuausala.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been moved to the Roosters bench.

SuperCoach Analysis: Daniel Tupou (pectoral) is replaced on the wing by Reece Robinson. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been benched, with Dylan Napa returning to the starting side. Mitchell Aubusson retains his bench spot despite a nasty head gash last week. Recruit Frank-Paul Nuuausala has been included on the extended bench.

Knights: 1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 3 Sione Mata'utia, 4 Tautau Moga, 5 Nathan Ross, 6 Connor Watson, 7 Mitchell Pearce (c), 8 Herman Ese'ese, 9 Slade Griffin, 10 Jacob Lillyman, 11 Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12 Aidan Guerra, 13 Mitchell Barnett. Interchange: 14 Brock Lamb, 15 Chris Heighington, 16 Jamie Buhrer (c), 17 Daniel Saifiti, Reserves: 18 Ken Sio, 19 Jacob Saifiti, 20 Danny Levi, 21 Luke Yates.

SuperCoach Analysis: Jamie Buhrer returns on the bench pushing Jacob Saifiti to the reserves in the Knights' only change.