Hayne Plane lands on wing

Some big ins and outs ahead of Round 20 of the NRL.

BRAD Arthur has made an interesting call in changing a winning formula, following only the Eels 4th win of the season against the Bulldogs.

Jarryd Hayne has been shifted to the wing, with Brad Takairangi moving to centre to make way for Tepai Moeroa in the second row.

Hayne has been in solid form in the Eels last two rounds against the Knights and Bulldogs, so it will be interesting to see how he is used and how he responds to being moved from his right centre role.

Hayne is of course without a contract beyond 2018 and it remains to be seen if this could have an effect on whether he returns for the club next season.

Meanwhile the Sharks welcome back retiring hero Luke Lewis, as they aim to make it 11 wins from 13 starts when they open Round 20 against the Broncos on Thursday night.

BRONCOS V SHARKS

Thursday 26 July, Suncorp Stadium, 7:50pm

Broncos: Jamayne Isaako, 2 Corey Oates, 3 James Roberts, 4 Darius Boyd (c), 5 Jordan Kahu, 6 Anthony Milford, 7 Kodi Nikorima, 8 Matthew Lodge, 9 Andrew McCullough, 10 Sam Thaiday, 11 Alex Glenn, 12 Tevita Pangai jnr,13 Josh McGuire

Interchange: 14 Kotoni Stags, 15 Joe Ofahengaue, 16 Korbin Sims, 17 David Fifita

Reserves: 18 Gehamat Shibasaki, 19 Patrick Mago, 20 Sam Tagataese, 21 Troy Dargan

Team analysis: Matt Lodge starts in the only change to last week's team. Tevita Pangai Jnr has been named despite concerns over his hamstring.



Luke Lewis will line up against the Broncos. Picture: Getty Images

Sharks: 1 Valentine Holmes, 2 Sione Katoa, 3 Jesse Ramien, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Edrick Lee, 6 Matt Moylan, 7 Chad Townsend, 8 Andrew Fifita, 9 Jayden Brailey, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Luke Lewis, 12 Wade Graham (c), 13 Paul Gallen (c)

Interchange: 14 Scott Sorensen, 15 James Segeyaro, 16 Aaron Woods, 17 Jayson Bukuya

Reserves: 18 Joseph Paulo, 19 Ava Seumanufagai , 20 Sosaia Feki, 21 Aaron Gray

Team analysis: Luke Lewis (calf) returns in the second row, pushing Scott Sorensen to the bench and Joseph Paulo to the reserves.

COWBOYS V KNIGHTS

Friday 27 July, 1300SMILES Stadium, 6:00pm

Cowboys: 1 Te Maire Martin, 2 Kyle Feldt, 3 Enari Tuala, 4 Kane Linnett, 5 Justin O'Neill, 6 Jake Clifford, 7 Johnathan Thurston (c), 8 John Asiata, 9 Jake Granville, 10 Scott Bolton, 11 Gavin Cooper, 12 Coen Hess, 13 Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: 14 Ben Hampton, 15 Shaun Fensom, 16 Mitchell Dunn, 17 Corey Jensen

Reserves: 18 Jake Clifford, 19 Ethan Lowe, 20 Francis Molo, 21 Jordan McLean

Team analysis: 1-17 as per last week.

Knights: 1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 Ken Sio, 3 Sione Mata'utia, 4 Nathan Ross, 5 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 6 Connor Watson, 7 Mitchell Pearce (c), 8 Jacob Lillyman, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Daniel Saifiti, 11 Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12 Mitch Barnett, 13 Aidan Guerra

Interchange: 14 Jamie Buhrer (c), 15 Chris Heighington, 16 Josh King, 17 Herman Ese'ese

Reserves: 18 Nick Meaney, 19 Cory Denniss, 20 Jack Cogger, 21 JJ Felise

Kalyn Ponga has been named to return from injury but remains in some doubt. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman)

Team analysis: Kalyn Ponga returns from injury but remain in some doubt. Sione Mata'utia returns at centre with Corey Denniss dropping out. Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Nathan Ross swap centre and wing roles. Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Aidan Guerra swap between lock and second row.

BULLDOGS V WESTS TIGERS

Friday 27 July, ANZ Stadium, 7:55pm

Bulldogs: 1 Will Hopoate, 2 Brett Morris, 3 Josh Morris, 4 Kerrod Holland, 5 Reimis Smith, 6 Lachlan Lewis, 7 Jeremy Marshall-King, 8 Aiden Tolman, 9 Michael Lichaa, 10 David Klemmer, 11 Josh Jackson (c), 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Adam Elliott

Interchange: 14 Fa'amanu Brown, 15 Greg Eastwood, 16 Ofahiki Ogden, 17 Danny Fualalo

Reserves: 18 Chris Smith, 19 Matthew Frawley, 20 Francis Tualau, 21 John Olive

Team analysis: Ofahiki Ogden replaces Clay Priest on the bench in the only change.

Wests Tigers: 1 Moses Mbye, 2 David Nofoaluma, 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Kevin Naiqama, 5 Corey Thompson, 6 Benji Marshall, 7 Luke Brooks, 8 Russell Packer (c), 9 Robbie Farah, 10 Ben Matulino, 11 Michael Chee Kam, 12 Luke Garner, 13 Elijah Taylor

Interchange: 14 Alex Twal, 15 Sauaso Sue, 16 Robbie Rochow, 17 Matt Eisenhuth

Reserves: 18 Jacob Liddle, 19 Chris McQueen, 20 Pita Godinet, 21 Malakai Watene-Zelezniak

Team analysis: After impressing last week, rookie Luke Garner moves into the starting second row for Josh Aloiai (broken hand) with Robbie Rochow recalled on the bench.

SEA EAGLES V PANTHERS

Saturday 28 July, Lottoland, 3:00pm

Sea Eagles: 1 Tom Trbojevic, 2 Jorge Taufua, 3 Moses Suli, 4 Brian Kelly, 5 Brad Parker, 6 Dylan Walker, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Manase Fainu, 10 Martin Taupau, 11 Joel Thompson, 12 Shaun Lane, 13 Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: 14 Trent Hodkinson, 15 Kelepi Tanginoa, 16 Frank Winterstein, 17 Taniela Paseka

Reserves: 18 Matthew Wright, 20 Tevita Funa, 21 Toafofoa Sipley, 22 Lloyd Perrett

Team analysis: Dylan Walker returns at five-eighth and Jorge Taufua on the wing. Both Wrights, Tom and Matt have been left out of the 17. Shaun Lane is back in the run-on side. Kelepi Tanginoa replaces Toafofoa Sipley on the bench. and is joined by Frank Winterstein.

Panthers: 1 Tyrone Peachey, 2 Josh Mansour, 3 Waqa Blake, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 6 James Maloney (c), 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 James Fisher-Harris, 9 Sione Katoa, 10 James Tamou, 11 Viliame Kikau, 12 Corey Harawira-Naera, 13 Isaah Yeo

Interchange: 14 Tyrone May, 15 Trent Merrin, 16 Jack Hetherington, 17 Moses Leota

Reserves: 18 Kaide Ellis, 19 Wayde Egan, 20 Christian Crichton, 21 Liam Martin

Team analysis: In a surprise move Tyrone Peachey has been named at fullback in place of the injured Jarome Luai (ankle). As expected Dallin Watene-Zelezniak returns from injury but it is on the wing, in place of Christian Crichton who has been dropped to the reserves. In good news for Villiame Kikau owners, Tyrone May comes on to the interchange. There's been shuffling in the forwards with Trent Merrin dropped to the interchange, James Fisher-Harris starts at prop, Corey Harawira-Naera moves in to the starting side at 12 and Isaah Yeo moves to lock.

Jarryd Hayne has been moved from centre to wing. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

RABBITOHS V EELS

Saturday 28 July, ANZ Stadium, 5:30pm

Rabbitohs: 1 Alex Johnston, 2 Campbell Graham, Hymel Hunt, 4 Dane Gagai, 5 Robert Jennings, 6 Cody Walker, 7 Adam Reynolds, 8 Tom Burgess, 9 Damien Cook, 10 George Burgess, 11 John Sutton, 12 Angus Crichton, 13 Sam Burgess (c).

Interchange: 14 Adam Doueihi, 15 Cameron Murray, 16 Jason Clark, 17 Tevita Tatola

Reserves: 18 Mark Nicholls, 19 Kyle Turner, 20 Dean Britt, 21 Braidon Burns

Team analysis: 1-17 as per last week.

Eels: 1 Clint Gutherson (c), 2 Bevan French, 3 Michael Jennings, 4 Brad Takairangi, 5 Jarryd Hayne, 6 Corey Norman, 7 Mitchell Moses, 8 Daniel Alvaro, 9 Kaysa Pritchard, 10 Siosaia Vave, 11 Marata Niukore, 12 Tepai Moeroa, 13 Nathan Brown

Interchange: 14 Reed Mahoney, 15 Tim Mannah (c), 16 David Gower, 17 Peni Terepo

Reserves: 18 Kane Evans, 19 Greg Leleisiuao, 20, Jaeman Salmon, 21 Suaia Matagi

Team analysis: David Gower returns on the bench replacing George Jennings in the 17, with Tepai Moeroa starting in the second row, Brad Takairangi moving from the bench to centre and Jarryd Hayne from centre to wing.

Dale Finucane will start at lock for the Storm. (AAP Image/David Rowland)

STORM V RAIDERS

Saturday 28 July, AAMI Park, 7:35pm

Storm: 1 Billy Slater, 2 Suliasi Vunivalu, 3 Will Chambers, 4 Curtis Scott, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Jahrome Hughes, 8 Jesse Bromwich, 9 Cameron Smith (c), 10 Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11 Felise Kaufusi, 12 Ryan Hoffman, 13 Dale Finucane

Interchange: 14 Kenny Bromwich, 15 Tim Glasby, 16 Christian Welch, 17 Joe Stimson

Reserves: 18 Tui Kamikamica, 19 Brodie Croft, 20 Cheyse Blair, 21 Albert Vete

Team analysis: Dale Finucane returns to the starting team with Kenny Bromwich shifting to the bench.

Raiders: 1 Brad Abbey, 2 Michael Oldfield, 3 Nick Cotric, 4 Joseph Leilua, 5 Jordan Rapana, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Sam Williams, 8 Dunamis Lui, 9 Josh Hodgson (c), 10 Junior Paulo, 11 Joseph Tapine, 12 Elliott Whitehead, 13 Josh Papalii

Interchange: 14 Liam Knight, 15 Luke Bateman, 16 Siliva Havili, 17 Iosia Soliola

Reserves: 18 Jack Murchie, 19 Makahesi Makatoa, 20 Royce Hunt, 21 Emre Guler

Team analysis: Joe Tapine returns from suspension with Sia Soliola moving to the bench. Nick Cotric moves to centre with Michael Oldfield shifting to the wing.

TITANS V WARRIORS

Sunday 29 July, Cbus Super Stadium, 2:00pm

Titans: 1 Michael Gordon, 2 Anthony Don, 3 Konrad Hurrell, 4 Brenko Lee, 5 Phillip Sami, 6 AJ Brimson, 7 Ashley Taylor, 8 Jarrod Wallace, 9 Nathan Peats, 10 Ryan James (c), 11 Kevin Proctor, 12 Keegan Hipgrave, 13 Jai Arrow.

Interchange: 14 Mitch Rein, 15 Moeaki Fotuaika,16 Jack Stockwell, 17 Will Matthews, R eserves: 18 Leilani Latu, 19 Brendan Elliot, 20 Morgan Boyle, 21 Kane Elgey

Team analysis: Will Matthews replaces Leilani Latu on the bench in the only change.

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2 David Fusitu'a, 3 Gerard Beale, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Blake Green, 7 Shaun Johnson, 8 James Gavet, 9 Issac Luke, 10 Agnatius Paasi, 11 Isaiah Papali'i, 12 Tohu Harris, 13 Simon Mannering.

Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga, 15 Sam Lisone, 16 Joseph Vuna, 17 Bunty Afoa.

Reserves: 18 Peta Hiku, 20 Karl Lawton, 21 Leivaha Pulu, 22 Mason Lino

Team analysis: Blake Green returns at five-eighth for Mason Lino. Tohu Harris is back in the second row; Simon Mannering moves to lock with Adam Blair suspended. Sam Lisone replaces Tevita Satae on the bench.

Tyson Frizell is a welcome return for the Dragons. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

ROOSTERS V DRAGONS

Sunday 29 July, Allianz Stadium, 4:10pm

Roosters: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Daniel Tupou, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Joseph Manu, 5 Blake Ferguson, 6 Luke Keary, 7 Cooper Cronk, 8 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9 Jake Friend (c), 10 Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11 Boyd Cordner, 12 Ryan Matterson, 13 Victor Radley. Interchange: 14 Isaac Liu, 15 Zane Tetevano, 16 Mitchell Aubusson, 17 Kurt Baptiste, Reserves: 18 Nat Butcher, 20 Matthew Ikuvalu, 21 Dylan Napa, 22 Lindsay Collins

Team analysis: Isaac Liu and Mitchell Aubusson return on the bench for Lindsay Collins and Nat Butcher.

Dragons: 1 Matt Dufty, 2 Jordan Pereira, 3 Euan Aitken, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Jason Nightingale, 6 Gareth Widdop (c), 7 Ben Hunt, 8 James Graham, 9 Cameron McInnes, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Tyson Frizell, 12 Tariq Sims, 13 Jack de Belin.

Interchange: 14 Jeremy Latimore, 15 Kurt Mann, 16 Leeson Ah Mau, 17 Luciano Leilua, Reserves: 18 Patrick Herbert, 19 Blake Lawrie, 20 Jai Field, 21 Zachary Lomax

Team analysis: Tyson Frizell returns, with Luciano Leilua dropping to the bench and Blake Lawrie to the reserves.