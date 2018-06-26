NRL Teams: Famous Dogs debutant, new Sharks and Tigers

Gareth Widdop could be rested, Mahe Fonua has a broken arm, Ryan Matterson is set to return and Shaun Johnson will play after missing the Denver Test.

CANTERBURY brings a famous name into the halves, an old face returns at the Wests Tigers, and representative stars remain in doubt. Here's all round 16 NRL teams listed.

St George Illawarra Dragons v Parramatta Eels, Thursday 7.50pm at WIN Stadium

Dragons: 1 Matt Dufty, 2 Nene Macdonald, 3 Euan Aitken, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Kurt Mann, 6 Gareth Widdop (c), 7 Ben Hunt, 8 James Graham, 9 Cameron McInnes, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Jacob Host, 12 Tariq Sims, 13 Jack De Belin. Interchange: 14 Jeremy Latimore, 15 Jason Nightingale, 16 Leeson Ah Mau, 17 Luciano Leilua. Reserves: 18 Blake Lawrie, 19 Reece Robson, 20 Jai Field, 21 Hame Sele, 22 Darren Nicholls, 23 Patrick Herbert

Team news: Gareth Widdop, James Graham (England), Leeson Ah Mau (New Zealand), Jack De Belin, Paul Vaughan and Ben Hunt (Origin) have been named to back up. However, Tyson Frizell will sit out after copping a head knock in Origin. His starting back row spot is taken by Jacob Host with Luciano Leilua joining the bench.

Eels: 1 Clint Gutherson (c), 2 Bevan French, 3 Michael Jennings, 4 Jarryd Hayne, 5 George Jennings, 6 Mitchell Moses, 7 Corey Norman, 8 Daniel Alvaro, 9 Cameron King, 10 Siosaia Vave, 11 Marata Niukore, 12 Brad Takairangi, 13 Nathan Brown Interchange: 14 Will Smith, 15 Tim Mannah (c), 16 David Gower, 17 Peni Terepo. Reserves: 18 Kirisome Auva'a, 19 Kane Evans, 20 Jaeman Salmon, 21 Suaia Matagi

Team news: Mitchell Moses (knee) returns at five-eighth, pushing Clint Gutherson to fullback, Bevan French to the wing and Josh Hoffman out of the side. Tongan firebrand Manu Ma'u (broken cheekbone) is replaced in the backrow by Marata Niukore. Will Smith replaces young gun Reed Mahoney (suspension) on the bench.

New Zealand Warriors v Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks, Friday 8pm (6pm AEST) at Mt Smart Stadium

Aaron Woods has been named in the Sharks side.

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2 David Fusitua, 3 Anthony Gelling, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 Gerard Beale, 6 Blake Green, 7 Shaun Johnson, 8 James Gavet, 9 Karl Lawton, 10 Agnatius Paasi, 11 Isaiah Papali'i, 12 Tohu Harris, 13 Simon Mannering. Interchange: 14 Sam Cook, 15 Tevita Satae, 16 Bunty Afoa, 17 Jazz Tevaga. Reserves: 18 Blake Ayshford, 21 Sam Lisone, 22 Albert Vete, 23 Peta Hiku, 23 Issac Luke, 25 Ken Maumalo

Team news: Coach Stephen Kearney has included all three Denver Test Kiwi internationals on an extended bench. Hooker Issac Luke, centre Peta Hiku and wing Ken Maumalo flew out of Denver on Tuesday and are due to arrive home early on Wednesday morning, almost 24 hours later than originally scheduled. David Fusitu'a (ankle) has been named to return from injury while Solomone Kata (hamstring) has been named despite failing to finish last match. Simon Mannering starts at lock for Adam Blair (suspension). Shaun Johnson, Tohu Harris and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will play for the Warriors after missing the Denver Test.

Sharks: 1 Valentine Holmes, 2 Sione Katoa, 3 Jesse Ramien, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Edrick Lee, 6 Matt Moylan, 7 Chad Townsend, 8 Andrew Fifita, 9 Jayden Brailey, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Kurt Capewell, 12 Scott Sorensen, 13 Paul Gallen (c). Interchange: 14 Joseph Paulo, 15 James Segeyaro, 16 Aaron Woods, 17 Jayson Bukuya. Reserves: 18 Aaron Gray, 19 Avagalu Seumanufagai, 20 Sosaia Feki, 21 Braden Uele, 22 Kurt Dillon, 23 Kyle Flanagan

Team news: New recruit Aaron Woods slots straight into the side on the bench, replacing youngster Jack Williams (pectoral, season). Luke Lewis (calf) and Wade Graham (cheekbone) are both injured with Kurt Capewell and Scott Sorensen forming a new look back row. There is no sign of Josh Dugan (stress fracture fibula), who was originally aiming to return this round. Matt Prior and Valentine Holmes have been named to back up.

Sydney Roosters v Melbourne Storm, Friday 7.35pm (7.55pm AEST) at Adelaide Oval

Boyd Cordner is missing after being knocked out in Sunday's Origin match.

Roosters: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Daniel Tupou, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Mitchell Aubusson, 5 Blake Ferguson, 6 Luke Keary, 7 Cooper Cronk, 8 Siosiua Taukeiaho, 9 Jake Friend (c), 10 Dylan Napa, 11 Victor Radley, 12, Nat Butcher, 13 Isaac Liu. Interchange: 14 Lindsay Collins, 15 Zane Tetevano, 16 Kurt Baptiste, 17 Matthew Ikuvalu. Reserves: 18 Sitili Tupouniua, 19 Paul Momirovski, 20 Mitchell Cornish, 21 Billy Smith, 23 Frank-Paul Nuuausala, 25 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

Team news: Nat Butcher starts in the back row for NSW captain Boyd Cordner (concussion). Mitch Aubusson moves to centre for Joseph Manu (suspension). Ryan Matterson (concussion/wrist) remains sidelined. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been named in reserves due to his delayed flight back from Denver, with Siosiua Taukeiaho returning in a straight swap at prop. James Tedesco, Latrell Mitchell and Dylan Napa have been named to back up.

Storm: 1 Billy Slater, 2 Suliasi Vunivalu, 3 Will Chambers, 4 Curtis Scott, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Ryley Jacks, 8 Tim Glasby, 9 Cameron Smith, 10 Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11 Felise Kaufusi, 12 Ryan Hoffman, 13 Kenny Bromwich. Interchange: 14 Brandon Smith, 15 Christian Welch, 16 Joe Stimson, 17 Jahrome Hughes. Reserves: 18 Young Tonumapiea, 19 Tui Kamikamica, 20 Patrick Kaufusi, 21 Cheyse Blair, 22 Brodie Croft, 23 Justin Olam

Team news: Billy Slater (hamstring) returns at fullback. Jahrome Hughes drops to the bench with Sam Kasiano (PCL) out following an injury in the Pacific Test. Joe Stimson moves to the interchange with Ryan Hoffman to start. Josh Addo-Carr, Will Chambers, Cameron Munster, Felise Kaufusi and Slater have been named to back up.

Penrith Panthers v Manly Sea Eagles, Saturday 3pm at Panthers Stadium

Martin Taupau has been named despite being stuck in the US following Sunday's Test match.

Panthers: 1 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 2 Christian Crichton, 3 Tyrone Peachey, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Tyrone Phillips, 6 James Maloney (c), 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 Trent Merrin, 9 Sione Katoa, 10 James Tamou, 11 Viliame Kikau, 12 Isaah Yeo, 13 James Fisher-Harris. Interchange: 14 Wayde Egan, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 Jack Hetherington, 17 Moses Leota. Reserves: 18 Jarome Luai, 19 Liam Martin, 20 Tyrone May, 21 Nick Lui-Toso, 22 Caleb Aekins, 23 Paea Pua

Team news: James Tamou starts for Reagan Campbell-Gillard (cheek fracture) with Moses Leota joining the interchange. Viliame Kikau (knee) returns and starts in the back row with Corey Harawira-Naera out. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, James Fisher-Harris (New Zealand), Nathan Cleary, James Maloney and Tyrone Peachey (NSW) have been named to back up.

Sea Eagles: 1 Tom Trbojevic, 2 Jorge Taufua, 3 Moses Suli, 4 Brian Kelly, 5 Bradley Parker, 6 Dylan Walker, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Manase Fainu, 10 Martin Taupau, 11 Joel Thompson, 12 Frank Winterstein, 13 Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14 Trent Hodkinson, 15 Matthew Wright, 16 Shaun Lane, 17 Taniela Paseka. Reserves: 18 Thomas Wright, 19 Kelepi Tanginoa, 20 Toafofoa Sipley, 21 Lloyd Perrett

Team news: Dylan Walker (fractured eye socket) returns at five-eighth with Trent Hodkinson dropping to the bench. Akuila Uate (ankle, season) is replaced on the wing by Brad Parker. Manase Fainu has again been named at hooker with Matt Wright benched as Manly attempt to get clearance for Fainu to play. Tom Wright drops to the reserves. Martin Taupau has been named despite still being stuck in Denver. The Trbojevic brothers have been named to back up.

Newcastle Knights v Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Saturday 5.30pm at McDonald Jones Stadium

Bulldogs coach Dean Pay will oversee a new-look line-up. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

Knights: 1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 Ken Sio, 3 Sione Mata'utia, 4 Cory Denniss, 5 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 6 Connor Watson, 7 Jack Cogger, 8 Herman Ese'ese, 9 Slade Griffin, 10 Josh King, 11 Sam Stone, 12 Mitchell Barnett, 13 Aidan Guerra (c). Interchange: 14 Danny Levi, 15 Chris Heighington, 16 Luke Yates, 17 Jacob Lillyman. Reserves: 18 Jamie Buhrer (c), 19 Nathan Ross, 20 Brock Lamb, 21 Pasami Saulo, 22 Nicholas Meaney

Team news: Lachlan Fitzgibbon (suspension) is replaced in the back row by Sam Stone, with Jacob Lillyman recalled on the bench.

Bulldogs: 1 Will Hopoate, 2 Brett Morris, 3 Kerrod Holland, 4 Marcelo Montoya, 5 Reimis Smith, 6 Lachlan Lewis, 7 Jeremy Marshall-King, 8 Aiden Tolman, 9 Michael Lichaa, 10 David Klemmer, 11 Josh Jackson (c), 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14 Fa'amanu Brown, 15 Danny Fualalo, 16 Ofahiki Ogden, 17 Greg Eastwood. Reserves: 19 Asipeli Fine, 20 Matt Frawley, 21 John Olive, 23 Clay Priest

Team news: Mass changes. Moses Mbye (transferred to Tigers) is replaced at fullback by Will Hopoate, with Kerrod Holland coming into the side at centre. The Bulldogs will field an all-rookie halves pairing with Matt Frawley (dropped) and Kieran Foran (foot, season) replaced by Lachlan Lewis (debut) and Jeremy Marshall-King. Raymond Faitala-Mariner (broken hand) is replaced in the back row by Rhyse Martin. John Olive has been dropped with Marcelo Montoya shifting to centre and Reimis Smith called up on the wing. Aaron Woods (transferred to Sharks) and Clay Priest (reserves) drop out of the pack. David Klemmer starts at prop with Ofahiki Ogden (debut) and Danny Fualalo added to the bench. Utility Fa'amanu Brown also comes onto the interchange.

Brisbane Broncos v Canberra Raiders, Saturday 7.35pm at Suncorp Stadium

Josh Hodgson will take his place in the starting side for the Raiders. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

Broncos: 1 Darius Boyd (c), 2 Corey Oates, 3 James Roberts, 4 Jordan Kahu, 5 Jamayne Isaako, 6 Anthony Milford, 7 Kodi Nikorima, 8 Matthew Lodge, 9 Andrew McCullough, 10 Sam Thaiday, 11 Tevita Pangai jnr, 12 Jaydn Su'A, 13 Josh McGuire. Interchange: 14 Patrick Mago, 15 Joe Ofahengaue, 16 Tom Opacic, 17 Alex Glenn. Reserves: 18 Korbin Sims, 19 Troy Dargan, 20 Sam Tagataese, 21 David Fifita, 22 Kotoni Staggs, 23 Gehamat Shibasaki

Team news: Tom Opacic replaces Sam Tagataese on the bench in the only change. Tevita Pangai Jnr (ribs) has retained his starting back-row spot after sitting out the rep round. Jamayne Isaako, Kodi Nikorima (New Zealand), James Roberts (NSW), Andrew McCullough and Josh McGuire (Queensland) have been named to back up.

Raiders: 1 Jack Wighton, 2 Nick Cotric, 3 Jarrod Croker (c), 4 Joseph Leilua, 5 Michael Oldfield, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Iosia Soliola, 9 Josh Hodgson, 10 Shannon Boyd, 11 Joseph Tapine, 12 Elliott Whitehead, 13 Josh Papalii. Interchange: 14 Siliva Havili, 15 Junior Paulo, 16 Dunamis Lui, 17 Liam Knight. Reserves: 18 Jack Burchie, 19 Charlie Gubb, 20 Craig Garvey, 21 Brad Abbey

Team news: Josh Hodgson starts at hooker with Siliva Havili moving to the bench. Sia Soliola starts at prop with Dunamis Lui on the interchange. Junior Paulo (foot) has been named to return on the bench for Luke Bateman (knee, round 20). Queensland's Josh Papalii has been named to back up.

Wests Tigers v Gold Coast Titans, Sunday 2pm at Leichhardt Oval

Robbie Farah makes his return for the Tigers.

Wests Tigers: 1 Moses Mbye, 2 Malakai Watene-Zelezniak, 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Kevin Naiqama, 5 Corey Thompson, 6 Josh Reynolds, 7 Luke Brooks, 8 Russell Packer (c), 9 Robbie Farah, 10 Ben Matulino, 11 Chris Lawrence, 12 Josh Aloisi, 13 Elijah Taylor

Interchange: 14 Alex Twal, 15 Suaso Sue, 16 Michael Chee Kam, 17 Matt Eisenhuth

Reserves: 18 Tyson Gamble, 19 Robbie Rochow, 20 Tim Grant, 21 Chris McQueen

Team news: Recruits Robbie Farah (hooker) and Moses Mbye (fullback) slot straight into the side. Kevin Naiqama shifts in to centre for Mahe Fonua (broken arm) with Corey Thompson moving from fullback to wing. Josh Reynolds (hamstring) returns at five-eighth for Tyson Gamble.

Titans: 1 Michael Gordon, 2 Anthony Don, 3 Dale Copley, 4 Brenko Lee, 5 Phillip Sami, 6 AJ Brimson, 7 Ashley Taylor, 8 Jarrod Wallace, 9 Nathan Peats, 10 Ryan James (c), 11 Kevin Proctor, 12 Keegan Hipgrave, 13 Jai Arrow

Interchange: 14 Mitch Rein, 15 Will Matthews, 16 Moeaki Fotuaika, 17 Jack Stockwell

Reserves: 18 Morgan Boyle, 19 Konrad Hurrell, 20 Kane Elgey, 21 Bryce Cartwright, 22 Leilaniu Latu

Team news: Queensland's Jarrod Wallace (suspension) returns at prop, pushing Jack Stockwell to the bench and Morgan Boyle to reserves. Jai Arrow has been named to back up, while Dale Copley (ankle) is right to go despite an injury last round.

South Sydney Rabbitohs v North Queensland Cowboys, Sunday 4.10pm at Barlow Park, Cairns

Sam Burgess has been named to play after starring for England. (Matt King/Getty Images)

Rabbitohs: 1 Alex Johnston, 2 Campbell Graham, 3 Greg Inglis (c), 4 Dane Gagai, 5 Robert Jennings, 6 Cody Walker, 7 Adam Reynolds, 8 Thomas Burgess, 9 Damien Cook, 10 George Burgess, 11 John Sutton, 12 Angus Crichton, 13 Sam Burgess. Interchange: 14 Adam Doueihi, 15 Cameron Murray, 16 Jason Clark, 17 Tevita Tatola. Reserves: 18 Billy Brittain, 19 Hymel Hunt, 20 Mark Nicholls, 21 Tyrell Fuimaono

Team news: Campbell Graham replaces Hymel Hunt on the wing in the only change. Sam Burgess, Thomas Burgess (England), Damien Cook, Angus Crichton, Greg Inglis and Dane Gagai (Origin) have been named to back up. George Burgess (quad) missed the Denver Test but has been named for the Rabbitohs.

Cowboys: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Kyle Feldt, 3 Enari Tuala, 4 Kane Linnett, 5 Antonio Winterstein, 6 Te Maire Martin, 7 Johnathan Thurston (c), 8 Matt Scott (c), 9 Jake Granville, 10 Scott Bolton, 11 Gavin Cooper, 12 Coen Hess, 13 Jason Taumalolo. Interchange: 14 Ben Hampton, 15 Shaun Fensom, 16 Corey Jensen, 21 Francis Molo. Reserves: 18 Justin O'Neill, 19 Ethan Lowe, 20 Mitchell Dunn, 21 Shane Wright, 22 Javid Bowen, 23 Gideon Gela-Mosby

Team news: Paul Green's side are without Michael Morgan (torn bicep) and Sam Hoare (ACL). Lachlan Coote is a straight swap for Morgan at fullback. Matt Scott (neck) is a straight swap for Hoare at prop. Antonio Winterstein is recalled on the wing for Javid Bowen. Te Marie Martin (New Zealand), Gavin Cooper and Coen Hess (Queensland)