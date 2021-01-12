Menu
The NRL says players have been told to stop flashing signs associated with warring Sydney gangs while they are being interviewed on television.
News

NRL stars warned about holding up gang signs

by Mark Morri
12th Jan 2021 8:26 PM
The NRL will speak to individual players and clubs about who they associate with in the lead up to this year's season after The Daily Telegraph revealed many were unwittingly making gang symbols or gestures after scoring tries or during post-match interviews.

Social media accounts of players and rap music gangs, which may be using unauthorised footage of footballers, will also be monitored.

"A string of players were spoken to last season and ­another round of discussions is expected before the 2021 season starts. The Integrity Unit has been monitoring player social media accounts and liaised with NSW Police over the issue,'' the NRL said on Tuesday.

 

Josh Addo-Carr allegedly threw out a 67 gang sign during a post match interview after the 2020 NRL Grand final
Over the past two seasons police have noticed high-profile players have seemingly innocently been making hand symbols used by Sydney's feuding street gangs.

"The players have no idea that they are used by these (gang) members on their social media accounts,'' a NSW police officer said.

The gangs are made up ­almost exclusively of Pacific ­Islander youths who idolise the NRL stars.

