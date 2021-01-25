Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The NRL is investigating a brawl allegedly involving a high-profile player in Cronulla on Friday night.
The NRL is investigating a brawl allegedly involving a high-profile player in Cronulla on Friday night.
Sport

NRL star allegedly caught in street brawl

by Russell Jackson
25th Jan 2021 11:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The NRL is investigating a brawl in Cronulla on Friday night, allegedly involving one of the league's star players and a former player.

Channel Seven aired footage of a group of men shoving each other before throwing punches in a wild street fight.

While the brawl happened in Cronulla, it's not believed the player involved in the fight is from the Sharks.

The NRL Integrity Unit has confirmed an investigation is underway.


MORE TO COME

Originally published as NRL star allegedly caught in street brawl

editors picks nrl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Mum of three sentenced after causing serious crash

        Premium Content Mum of three sentenced after causing serious crash

        Crime The crash left a 19-year old Mullumbimby girl with a fractured spine.

        Ben & Jerry’s reveals plans for Northern Rivers shop

        Premium Content Ben & Jerry’s reveals plans for Northern Rivers shop

        News Chocolate chip cookie dough. Strawberry cheesecake. Triple caramel chunk. So many...

        Man accused of attempted murder retains bail

        Premium Content Man accused of attempted murder retains bail

        Crime Aydin Brown is facing charges of attempted murder for an incident in 2017.