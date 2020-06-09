NRL Round Five teams: Changes galore

SEA EAGLES V BRONCOS

Thursday, June 11, 7:50pm, Central Coast Stadium

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jorge Taufua 3. Brad Parker 4. Moses Suli 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Dylan Walker 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Danny Levi 10. Martin Taupau 11. Joel Thompson 12. Curtis Sironen 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Lachlan Croker 15. Corey Waddell, 16. Sean Keppie, 17. Taniela Paseka. Reserves: 18. Morgan Boyle, 19. Jack Gosiewski, 20. Tevita Funa 21. Brendan Elliot

SuperCoach news: No changes for Manly which is great news ahead of a juicy match-up against the Broncos, who gave up more than 100 SuperCoach points to six players against the Roosters.

Broncos: 1. Jamayne Isaako, 2. Xavier Coates, 3. Kotoni Staggs, 4. Darius Boyd, 5. Herbie Farnworth, 6. Anthony Milford, 7. Brodie Croft (c), 8. Matthew Lodge, 9. Cory Paix, 10. Payne Haas, 11. Corey Oates, 12. Joe Ofahengaue, 13. Pat Carrigan (c). Interchange: 14. Tesi Niu, 15. Ben Te'o, 16. Rhys Kennedy, 17. Thomas Flegler. Reserves: 18. Jamil Hopoate, 19. Richard Kennar, 20. Tom Dearden, 21. Ethan Bullemor

SuperCoach news: The Broncos have a host of changes, with Corey Oates moving to the backrow with Xavier Coates replacing him on the wing, Kotoni Staggs returns from suspension, Matt Lodge and Joe Ofahengaue start, and Ben Te'o joins the bench.SuperCoach cheapie Jamil Hopoate has been dropped and Tom Flegler has been benched and both need to go.

WARRIORS V COWBOYS

Friday, June 12, 6:00pm, Central Coast Stadium

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. Patrick Herbert, 3. Hayze Perham, 4. Gerard Beale, 5. Adam Pompey, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Blake Green, 8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Lachlan Burr, 11. Elisea Katoa, 12. Tohu Harris, 13. Adam Blair. Interchange: 14. Karl Lawton, 15. Poasa Faamausili, 16. King Vuniyayawa, 17. Jack Murchie. Reserves: 18. Agnatius Paasi, 20. Peta Hiku, 21. Isaiah Papali'i, 22. Channel Harris-Tevita

SuperCoach news: Just one change for the Warriors with Lachlan Burr returning from HIA to replace Isaiah Papali'i in the starting side

Cowboys: 1. Valentine Holmes, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Justin O'Neill, 4. Esan Marsters, 5. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 6. Scott Drinkwater, 7. Jake Clifford, 8. Francis Molo, 9. Reece Robson, 10. Jordan McLean (C), 11. Mitch Dunn, 12. Coen Hess, 13. Josh McGuire. Interchange: 14. Reuben Cotter, 15. Tom Gilbert, 16. Shane Wright, 17. Gavin Cooper. Reserves: 18. Corey Jensen, 19. Peter Hola, 20. Jason Taumalolo, 21. Tom Opacic

SuperCoach news: The Cowboys on the otherhand have a number of changes, with Ben Hampton, Jake Granville and John Asiata all out. The NRL's most exciting youngster Hamiso Tabaui-Fidow is set for his NRL debut, while Reece Robson takes over at hooker and Reuben Cotter joins the bench. Coen Hess has been named to return from an ankle injury, but Jason Taumalolo is named among the reserves so is only an outside chance to play.

EELS V PANTHERS

Friday, June 12, 7:55pm, Bankwest Stadium

Eels: 1. Clint Gutherson, 2. Maika Sivo, 3. Michael Jennings, 4. Waqa Blake, 5. Blake Ferguson, 6. Dylan Brown, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 9. Reed Mahoney, 10. Junior Paulo, 11. Shaun Lane, 12. Ryan Matterson, 13. Nathan Brown. Interchange: 14. Ray Stone, 15. Marata Niukore, 16. Kane Evans 17. Peni Terepo. Reserves: 18. Brad Takairangi, 19. Oregon Kaufusi, 20. George Jennings, 21. Will Smith

SuperCoach news: Nathan Brown also returns from suspension forcing Marata Niukore back to the bench, while Ray Stone has also been called up from the reserves.

Panthers: 1. Caleb Aetkins, 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Dean Whare, 4. Stephen Crichton, 5. Brian To'o, 6. Jarome Luai, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. James Tamou, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. James Fisher-Harris, 11. Viliame Kikau, 12. Kurtis Capewell, 13. Isaah Yeo. Interchange: 14. Matt Burton, 15. Zane Tetevano, 16. Moses Leota, 17. Liam Martin. Reserves: 18. Mitch Kenny, 19. Billy Burns, 20. Jack Hetherington, 21. Dylan Edwards

SuperCoach news: Nathan Cleary's return from suspension forces Matt Burton to the bench and Mitch Kenny out of the team

RABBITOHS V TITANS

Saturday, June 13, 3:00pm, Bankwest Stadium

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell, 2. Dane Gagai, 3. Campbell Graham, 4. James Roberts, 5. Alex Johnston, 6. Cody Walker, 7. Adam Reynolds, 8. Tevita Tatola, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Thomas Burgess, 11. Jaydn Su'A, 12. Ethan Lowe, 13. Cameron Murray. Interchange: 14. Liam Knight, 15. Patrick Mago, 16. Tom Amone, 17. Bayley Sironen. Reserves: 18. Mark Nicholls, 19. Bryson Goodwin, 20. Braidon Burns, 21. Keaon Koloamatangi

SuperCoach news: Souths however have made some changes to try and get their attack clicking, with James Roberts and Cody Walker set to make their return, with Braidon Burns and Troy Dargan out of the starting side. Patrick Mago and Bayley Sironen have also been recalled to the interchange bench, with Mark Nicholls and Keaon Koloamatangi dropping out.

Titans: 1. Phillip Sami, 2. Anthony Don, 3. Dale Copley, 4. Young Tonumaipea, 5. Brian Kelly, 6. Ashley Taylor, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Moeaki Fotuaika, 9. Erin Clark, 10. Sam Lisone, 11. Kevin Proctor, 12. Bryce Cartwright, 13. Jai Arrow. Interchange: 14. Tanah Boyd, 15. Keegan Hipgrave, 16. Jaimin Jolliffe, 17. Tyrone Peachey. Reserves: 18. Jarrod Wallace, 19. Jai Whitbread, 20. Beau Fermor, 21. Tyrone Roberts

SuperCoach news: After winning their first game of the season the Titans seem to have some stability in their team with no changes. Tyrone Roberts has been named on the reserves and is a chance to take over at fullback if fit.

STORM V KNIGHTS

Saturday, June 13, 5:30pm, AAMI Park

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen, 2. Suliasi Vunivalu, 3. Justin Olam, 4. Brenko Lee, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Ryley Jacks, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Cameron Smith, 10. Christian Welch, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Kenny Bromwich, 13. Dale Finucane. Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith, 15. Tino Faasuamaleaui, 16. Max King, 17. Nelson Asofa-Solomona. Reserves: 18. Tom Eisenhuth, 19. Marion Seve, 20. Cooper Johns, 21. Nicho Hynes

SuperCoach news: No Jahrome Hughes but no Cam Smith at halfback either with Ryley Jacks winning the start in the seven jersey. Big Nelson Asofa-Solomona comes on to the interchange bench after recovering from a hamstring twinge.

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Edrick Lee, 3. Enari Tuala, 4. Bradman Best, 5. Hymel Hunt, 6. Kurt Mann, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. David Klemmer, 9. Andrew McCullough, 10. Daniel Saifiti, 11. Aidan Guerra, 12. Sione Mata'utia, 13. Herman Ese'ese. Interchange:14. Tex Hoy, 15. Jacob Saifiti, 16. Tim Glasby, 17. Brodie Jones. Reserves: 18. Tautau Moga, 19. Phoenix Crossland, 20. Josh King, 21. Lachlan Fitzgibbon

Supercoach news: Kurt Mann the iron man has shaken off a nasty looking ankle injury suffered late in round 4 to be named at five-eighth for the Knights. Phoenix Crossland is in the reserves should Mann not be ready to go and Lachlan Fitzgibbon is some chance of returning form injury also named to the reserves

RAIDERS V TIGERS

Saturday, June 13, 7:35pm, Campbelltown Stadium

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Bailey Simonsson, 3. Jarrod Croker, 4. Curtis Scott, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. George Williams, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Josh Hodgson, 10. Dunamis Lui, 11. Corey Horsburgh, 12. Joe Tapine, 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Iosia Soliola 17. Jordan Rapana. Reserves: 18. Tom Starling, 19. Matt Frawley, 20. Ryan Sutton, 21. Michael Oldfield

SuperCoach news: No changes for the Raiders.

Tigers: 1. Adam Doueihi, 2. David Nofoaluma, 3. Joseph Leilua, 4. Moses Mbye, 5. Tommy Talau, 6. Josh Reynolds, 7. Luke Brooks, 8. Josh Aloiai, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Zane Musgorve, 11. Luciano Leilua, 12. Luke Garner, 13. Alex Twal. Interchange: 14 Thomas Mikaele, 15. Russell Packer, 16. Michael Chee Kam, 17. Alex Sayfarth. Reserves: 18. Benji Marshall, 19. Luke Garner, 20. Billy Walters, 21. Corey Thompson

SuperCoach news: Benji Marshall axed - Madge Maguire may want to leak less points but he's surely going to score less too without Benji weaving his magic! Well editorializing aside, Marshall is in the reserves and Josh Reynolds will partner Luke Brooks in the halves. SC star Harry Grant looks set for 80 minutes with Billy Walters dropped to the reserves as Maguire beefs up his bench big time. Zane Musgrove comes in to start pushing Thomas Mikaele to the bench. Russell Packer wins his first start of the season from the bench. Chris Lawrence moves from bench to starting on an edge with Luke Garner in the reserves. Michael Chee-Kam gets his first game since the shutdown from the bench and Tommy Talau replaces Rob Jennings on the wing.

BULLDOGS V ROOSTERS

Sunday, June 14, 4:05pm, Bankwest Stadium

Bulldogs: 1. Will Hopoate, 2. Nick Meaney, 3. Reimis Smith, 4. Jake Averillo, 5. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak , 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Lachlan Lewis, 8. Aiden Tolman, 9. Jeremy Marshall-King, 10. Dylan Napa, 11. Josh Jackson, 12. Raymond Faitala-Mariner, 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Christian Crichton, 15. Renouf To'omaga, 16. Dean Britt, 17. Sauaso Sue. Reserves: 19. Ofahiki Ogden, 20. Brandon Wakeham, 21. Morgan Harper, 22. JAck Cogger

SuperCoach news: The Bulldogs are riding high after a win for once and only one change from them with Christian Crichton on to the bench at the expense of Kerrod Holland.

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Josh Morris, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Brett Morris, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Kyle Flanagan, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Jake Friend, 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11. Boyd Cordner, 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Victor Radley. Interchange: 14. Sam Verrills, 15. Isaac Liu, 16. Nat Butcher, 17. Lindsay Collins. Reserves: 18. Sitili Tupouniua, 19. Mitchell Aubusson, 20. Ryan Hall, 21. Lachlan Lam

SuperCoach news: Star fullback James Tedesco returns for the Roosters which sees Brett Morris slide back to the wing at the expense of Ryan Hall (reserves). Mitch Aubusson is back - but not quite - named in the reserves which is a big KFC SuperCoach NRL win for Angus Crichton.

SHARKS V DRAGONS

Sunday, June 14, 6:30pm, Campbelltown Stadium

Sharks: 1. Matt Moylan, 2. Sione Katoa, 3. Josh Dugan, 4. Jesse Ramien, 5. Mawene Hiroti, 6. Shaun Johnson, 7. Chad Townsend, 8. Andrew Fifita, 9. Blayke Brailey, 10. Aaron Woods, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Wade Graham, 13. Jack Williams. Interchange: 14. Connor Tracey, 15. Braden Hamlin-Uele, 16. Toby Rudolf , 17. Scott Sorensen.Reserves: 18. Siosifa Talaki, 19. William Kennedy, 20. Royce Hunt, 21. Jackson Ferris

SuperCoach news: Some quality cattle back for the Sharks with Andrew Fifita named to start relegating Toby Rudolf to the bench and Chad Townsend returning too. Townsend resumes his role at halfback which sees Matt Moylan revert to fullback and William Kennedy relegates to the reserves. Ronaldo Mulitalo (injured) is out and will be replaced on the wing by Mawene Hiroti. Blayke Brailey's minutes will once again be impacted by Connor Tracey and the young rake is an easy sell to Harry Grant.

Dragons: 1. Corey Norman, 2. Jordan Pereira, 3. Euan Aitken, 4. Zac Lomax, 5. Mikaele Ravalawa, 6. Ben Hunt, 7. Adam Clune 8. Josh Kerr, 9. Cameron McInnes, 10. Paul Vaughan, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Tyrell Fuimaono, 13. James Graham. Interchange: 14. Trent Merrin, 15. Blake Lawrie, 16. Issac Luke, 17. Matthew Dufty. Reserves: 18. Jacob Host, 19. Jackson Ford, 20. Jason Saab, 21. Korbin Sims

SuperCoach news: Tariq Sims is out of the Dragons in a surprise move which sees Tyrell Fuimaono called back into the squad and handed a start in the No.12 jersey. Brayden Wiliame is out after failing to finish last week's game due to a calf injury with his spot in the centres taken up by Euan Aitken and Matt Dufty promoted to the interchange bench in place of Aitken.