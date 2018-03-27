Menu
Refs dropped for botching Tigers golden point penalty call

Referee Ashley Klein talks to Tigers Captain Benji Marshall after he awarded a penalty.
by Staff writers

TWO referees have been demoted this week after making the wrong decision in the Wests Tigers' controversial loss to Brisbane on Friday night.

NRL referees boss Bernie Sutton admitted over the weekend his whistle-blowers wrongly penalised the Wests Tigers in their contentious loss and the officials have paid the price.

Ashley Klein, who blew the penalty against Robbie Rochow for not being square at marker in golden point, has been demoted to an assistant referee this week as a result of his decision.

Matt Noyen, who was assistant referee, has been relegated to touch judge duties for Round 4.

Sutton said the way Broncos forward Joe Ofahengaue had played the ball on Friday night contributed to Rochow being ruled to not have stood square by Klein.

"I've spoken to the two referees involved," Sutton said.

"As a result Ashley has been dropped this weekend and he'll be an assist referee and Matt Noyen won't referee as one of the top 16 in the NRL this weekend."

