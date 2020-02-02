NRL legend takes his shot at Bouchard

Rugby league great Robbie Farah is clearly a tennis fan, giving Eugenie Bouchard a shout-out on Twitter.

The Wests Tigers icon and former NSW hooker, who retired at the end of last season, is in Miami for Monday's Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs and tagged the world No. 212 in a couple of tweets as he threw out the idea of grabbing a drink with the 25-year-old, who resides in the Florida city when not on tour.

@geniebouchard surely you’re having a drink with me in Miami! 😘 — robbie farah (@robbiefarah) February 1, 2020

@geniebouchard if I rub you do I get 3 wishes? — robbie farah (@robbiefarah) February 1, 2020

Responding to a couple of social media users who questioned the wisdom of such tweets, Farah said he was merely tapping away on his keyboard for "s***s and giggles".

"Sorry for having a laugh," he wrote in another tweet.

Perhaps Farah was sparked into action because he's been monitoring Bouchard's own social media work of late.

The 2014 Wimbledon finalist didn't qualify for the main draw of the Australian Open after being knocked out in qualifying but still managed to grab headlines last weekend by posting her response to a viral photo challenge doing the rounds.

The Dolly Parton social media challenge became the latest internet sensation, requiring people to upload four separate pictures under different social media headlines: LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and dating app Tinder.

Bouchard's legion of admirers have not been subtle in asking for Bouchard to take up the challenge and last week she accepted the call.

Bouchard's love life took a twist this time three years ago at the 2017 Super Bowl, when John Goehrke reached out on Twitter asking if the Canadian would go on a date with him if the New England Patriots won the NFL's championship game.

During the decider Bouchard had tweeted she "knew" the Atlanta Falcons would win after they surged to a 25-point lead and agreed to Goehrke's request, assuming there was no way the Pats would claim victory.

But a Tom Brady-inspired comeback saw New England do the unthinkable and haul in the Falcons to add another Super Bowl to the trophy cabinet and Bouchard and Goehrke's relationship nearly broke the internet.

Their first date was to an NBA game in New York and the pair were spotted together on several other occasions, with Bouchard often using social media to capture their time together.

Whether Farah has the same luck remains to be seen.

Robbie Farah is taking in a different football code this week.

We wonder if Bouchard follows rugby league.