The NRL integrity unit is investigating a high-profile NRL star after footage emerged of him engaged in sex in a public toilet.
News

NRL Integrity Unit investigating sex tape

by Dean Ritchie
21st Apr 2021 11:18 AM
The NRL is investigating a sex tape allegedly involving a high-profile rugby league star.

Video of the act has emerged showing a man and woman engaging in sex in a public toilet.

The video lasts just five seconds and was filmed over the toilet door by a bystander.

The Daily Telegraphhas seen the video but cannot speculate on the identity of the man.

The NRL integrity unit is aware of the video and has commenced an immediate investigation to determine the identity of the man.

It is understood the Integrity Unit has also contacted the club of the player believed to have been involved.

The woman in the video has blonde hair and appears to have removed her top. There appears to be two other men in the toilets when the sex act was occurring.

The Daily Telegraph has reached out to the club this morning but have not yet secured a response.

Some rugby league officials are unsure whether having sex in a toilet is technically a breach of the rules.

If the man is identified as being a rugby league player, he faces sanction from the NRL.

Originally published as NRL Integrity Unit investigating sex tape

