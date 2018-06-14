Knights announce unusual contract extension for Brown

Nathan Brown's contract as head coach of the Knights has been extended. Photo: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

NEWCASTLE has announced the contract extension of coach Nathan Brown.

It had been previously reported that the Knights were set to re-sign Brown on a five-year deal, but instead Brown's contract will be performance-based and not set to a particular time frame.

Brown took over the reins in 2016 and has quickly transformed the roster with a number of big signings including Kalyn Ponga and Mitchell Pearce.

But with the club sitting 12th on the ladder, there's still plenty of work to do - something the club acknowledges.

"Nathan is comfortable with the contract, the terms of which demonstrates the confidence and trust that the club has in Nathan and vice versa," Knights chief executive Philip Gardner said.

"Nathan is a top-ranking coach from both a development and high-performance prospective. We have seen clear improvement this season and have high but realistic expectations for season 2019 and beyond.

"Nathan's vision has never waived and he has shown the patience and resilience needed to develop a successful program at the Knights.

"This new contract gives him every opportunity to put his plan into action to deliver the wins on and off the field that all Knights fans crave.

"Nathan now has the potential to be the club's longest servicing coach and we hope in time its most successful."

Brown was happy to have hit future sorted and looked forward to developing the playing roster even further.

"I am very appreciative of the support and confidence that the club has shown in me," Brown declared.

"There's been a lot of changes over my three years but we now have a squad that will be the base for our future success.

"With the Centre of Excellence announcement, it's an exciting time for everyone involved with the club."

