Menu
Login
Referee Ben Cummins copped a spray from a Bulldogs trainer. Picture: Gregg Porteous
Referee Ben Cummins copped a spray from a Bulldogs trainer. Picture: Gregg Porteous
Rugby League

Bulldogs handed fine over NRL ref spray

15th Aug 2018 5:18 PM

CANTERBURY has been fined $5000 fine over an alleged verbal spray by trainer Tony Grimaldi at an NRL referee during the Bulldogs' round 21 win over Brisbane.

The NRL confirmed yesterday the Bulldogs had been issued a breach notice on Monday and had five days to decide whether to appeal the fine.

It is believed Grimaldi said, "Why don't you ref the game fairly?" to referee Ben Cummins at half-time of the game at ANZ Stadium.

Canterbury was also fined $15,000 for wearing the wrong jerseys during their round 19 loss to Parramatta, with both teams wearing hooped jumpers for the match.

The penalties add to what has been a miserable season for the club, which is in a battle to avoid finishing with their first wooden spoon since 2008.

The Bulldogs are in 14th spot but equal on 14 points alongside 15th-placed Parramatta and last-placed North Queensland with three games remaining in the regular season.

Canterbury face the Warriors on Sunday, before rounding out their campaign against St George Illawarra and Cronulla - all of which are in the top eight.

Related Items

ben cummins brisbane broncos canterbury bulldogs nrl tony grimaldi

Top Stories

    EDITORIAL: Hashtag us back to the Stone Age

    EDITORIAL: Hashtag us back to the Stone Age

    News SOCIAL media makes it possible to hear just what you need to hear - what feels right for you.

    • 15th Aug 2018 5:59 PM
    Koala tree planting volunteers needed

    Koala tree planting volunteers needed

    News Koala Tree Planting Day in Bangalow

    Collective is never letting up

    Collective is never letting up

    News Fighting against accommodation disruption

    Parmas serve farmers

    Parmas serve farmers

    News Remember to eat generously

    Local Partners