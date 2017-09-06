News

NRCF grant applications open

John Callanan, Chairman of The Northern Rivers Community Fund.
John Callanan, Chairman of The Northern Rivers Community Fund.

IT'S TIME again for not-for-profit organisations based between Grafton and Tweed Heads to get their applications ready for the 2018 Northern Rivers Community Foundation (NRCF).

The grants are designed to help passionate organisations striving to improve their communities.

"We are looking for organisations who are making a difference in their communities,” NRCF Chair John Callanan said.

"Last year's program awarded grants from $1000 upwards with an average of $6000 per grant, and attracted an extraordinary variety of wonderful people striving to aid their communities.

"In its 13 year history, NRCF has distributed over $1.1million to 227 projects and 87 organisations.”

Each year there is a major grant of $25,000 - last year that was awarded to the Katia Native Bee Youth Employment Project from the Byron Bay Herb Nursery.

Katia has established a native bee keeping business that provides employment opportunities for local indigenous youth and youth at disadvantage.

Recipients in recent years include Clown Doctors Program at Lismore Hospital and a Northern Rivers Indigenous Communities suicide prevention program.

Other organisations have included Lismore Soup Kitchen, Kyogle Youth Ventures, Riding for the Disabled, SHIFT Project and The Buttery.

Applicants must be registered charitable organisations in the Northern Rivers region of NSW, with Item 1 DGR status. Groups can apply provided they have an auspicing arrangement with an eligible organisation. Applications close at 5pm on Tuesday, September 19.

For further information, go to www.nrcf.org.au.

Byron Shire News

