Menu
Login
GRATITUDE: Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson pays tribute to volunteers firefighters.
GRATITUDE: Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson pays tribute to volunteers firefighters. Marc Stapelberg
Opinion

'Now is the time to look after each other': Byron mayor

by Byron Shire Mayor, Simon Richardson
12th Nov 2019 12:53 PM

AS I AM writing this editorial the bush fires in NSW are raging and our community is preparing.

It's a terrible and frightening situation and unfortunately there doesn't seem to be an end to it.

It's a reminder to everyone about the impact of climate change on our lives and how important it is for us as a nation to do better.

Once again our communities are coming to the fore with help coming from all directions.

Adversity is a great mirror for the strength of the love, care and commitment of people in this Shire. Love this place!

There were well over 1,000 people at the Mullum Civic Hall on Monday when the RFS and Police briefed us on the fire situation and as frightened as people were, they were united in their resilience.

There was a big round of applause for the RFS teams who are fighting the fires in the Northern Rivers.

Enormous and sincere gratitude and thanks to the RFS volunteers who are so amazing.

These people face the danger and fight like hell - AND they're volunteers - AND they often leave their own places to try to save other people's property. Incredible!

Now is the time to look after each other.

bush fires byron shire council mullumbimby northern rivers community rural fire service simon richardson
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The writing is on the wall at last

        The writing is on the wall at last

        News ARTISTS with a message get the space to make their mark.

        Girls' Night In gets crazy for a good cause

        Girls' Night In gets crazy for a good cause

        News From community singing to risque lawn mowing - it's on at the Tav.

        UNPRECEDENTED FIRE DANGER: 'The rainforest is burning'

        UNPRECEDENTED FIRE DANGER: 'The rainforest is burning'

        Breaking Hundreds of firefighters are working to contain fires

        Thrills and spills and poetical skills at Bangalow show

        Thrills and spills and poetical skills at Bangalow show

        News Who will win the camp drafting, burger eating and tart of the show?