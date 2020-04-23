Novel way to protest in times of social distancing

Anti 5G protest at the communications tower in Daley St in Mullumbimby.

AFTER an arrest by police, anti-5G protesters in Mullumbimby have come up with a novel way to show they are social distancing.

Resident Lex Richards cut a pile of bamboo sticks to exactly 1.5 metres to avoid what he said was “heavy-handed action” by the police yesterday.

Anti 5G protesters, second from left Lex Richards, far right Ria Mithya, second right David Skywalker at the communications tower in Daley St in Mullumbimby.

On that day, he said 200 people protested against Telstra’s installion of 5G at the Daley St tower in the centre of town when police accused them of not social distancing and blocking traffic. Dean Jeffreys was arrested.

“The police used social seperation as an excuse,” Mr Richards said.

So far Telstra have installed 5G on the Central Coast, Coffs Harbour, Newcastle, Syndey, Grafton, Port Macquarie, Kempsey, Maitland and Murwillumbah.

For the next six days, Mullumbimby is in their sights.

And the protesters have the telco in their sights.

This protest will continue on a 24-hour watch, Mr Richards said, of the 20 protesters at the site today.

He oppposed the new technolody because of the enviornment.,

“The results show how it affects bees and birds that don’t have a say,” Mr Richards said.

Protest organiser Ria Mithya said she had studied electromagnetic fields extensively

“From my studies, what happens inside the biology is that it discombobulates the body,” Ms Mithya said.

“The bees won’t know where to pollinate, it sends them off course.”

Ms Mithya was worried about the effects on humans.,

“We will see an increase in neurotransmitter dieseases, autism and dementia,” she said.

Protester David Skywalker said it was about democray and their right to protest against 5G.

“Do people want to be like China?” Mr Skywalker said.

“Preacaution should prevail on top of everything.”

Telstra promtoes 5G as the next big thing in communications on its website.

“2G brought us SMS and picture messaging. 3G was all about mobile internet. 4G made streaming and sharing part of everyday life. 5G stands for fifth generation and is the next leap forward in mobile network technology,” the blurb reads.

There is no mention of science, research or side effects.

Byron Shire councillor Sarah Ndiaye said the community had the right to protest and felt objections were not properly taken into account nor adequately addressed by Telstra.

“Many in our community feel very strongly that they do not want or need the upgrade to 5G and that it presents a risk to their ongoing health and wellbeing.,” she said.